TripGift Named Winner of the Knot 2021 Registry Awards

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift® is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Registry Awards. This prestigious awards program by The Knot, a leading all-in-one digital wedding planning destination, recognizes the most registered-for products on The Knot Registry Store and provides registry recommendations by The Knot Editors across categories including kitchen appliances, bed and bath, smart home, outdoor, travel and more. Featuring more than 150 retail products, unique cash funds, gift cards and experiences, The Knot Registry Awards is the ultimate guide for engaged couples as they curate wedding registries that reflect their unique lifestyles and future newlywed needs.

The multi-award-winning TripGift® is a first-of-its-kind, market-leading worldwide digital self-serve online travel booking platform and digital travel Gift Card. Its 'hero' brand offers over 1.5 million products, which can be booked directly on its brand websites.

Cary George, CEO of TripGift, added: "We are thrilled to win this amazing wedding gift registry award, to recognize our brand, which delivers the world's best travel experiences all on one gift card. Travel experiences remain the number one choice of wedding gift wish lists and also the most desired gift wish to request for cash contributions, to support wedding couples for their honeymoons and destination weddings, which is one of the many reasons why TripGift exists. Whilst the pandemic has canceled many special occasions, it cannot cancel love or planning, booking and enjoying the next exciting travel and life experience, when it is safe to do so."

"Engaged couples, and their wedding guests, are eagerly anticipating the return of large celebrations where they can once again safely celebrate surrounded by loved ones," said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot. "As more couples than ever before are in the thick of wedding planning right now, registering is one step of the planning process that can feel overwhelming. We're excited to share our curated list of top registry products to guide all couples through creating a registry that will help kick-start their newlywed lives together, whatever that may look like."

The Knot Registry is an all-in-one solution that allows couples to create and manage all of their registries in one place, offering them and their wedding guests a seamless gifting experience. On The Knot Registry, couples can curate their ultimate wedding gift wish list, complete with retail products from The Knot Registry Store or partner retailers, in addition to cash funds, experiences, charities and more.

About TripGift®

TripGift transforms innovation to value; its gift card API fulfillment, microservices and co-branded websites powers the world's largest companies to enable travel gift cards for Gift Registries, local and global Rewards, Awards, Incentives and Loyalty Points conversion and redemption for travel gift cards. For further information visit: tripgift.com

