TripiFlights Celebrates One Year of Helping Travelers Fly on the Cheap with Special Offer

Fare Aggregator's Director of Global Operations, Sunil Sharma, credits the customer experience as the top pull for its website's users. He noted, "Lots of times, when a company specializes in offering something affordable to its customers, the customer experience matches the price. That's not the case with TripiFlights. Each of our customers receives the VIP treatment – we're even happy to help our customers find the best deals! They can email us any time to learn about special, behind-the-scenes pricing."

In honor of TripiFlights first anniversary, the site is offering discounts that can save each passenger up to $26 per ticket. To take advantage of the offer, users must visit the TripiFlights website and apply the offer to their Domestic or International search.

"The value TripiFlights offers to our customers is why the site has grown so quickly, and why it will continue to grow. We're so grateful to our users who have traveled with TripiFlights this year. We hope this anniversary offer helps each of them take their next trip," said Manushi Gulia, President of Fare Aggregator.

Interested parties can learn more by contacting Sunil Sharma at sunil.sharma@fareaggregator.com or (877)617-1110, or by visiting www.tripiflights.com.

About Fare Aggregator

Fare Aggregator is a window to the world for budget-savvy travelers. The company offers affordable flights, car rentals, hotel stays, and customized vacation packages by partnering with over 500 airlines, 290 car rental brands, and five million hotels – so Fare Aggregator travelers can choose value without skimping on quality. Learn more at www.fareaggregator.com.

About TripiFlights

TripiFlights, a subsidiary of Fare Aggregator, is the most innovative solution to traveling affordably. The site lets travelers choose flights, find hotels, and arrange car rentals without hassle or hidden fees. Book a flight at www.tripiflights.com.

