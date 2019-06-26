TripIt Launches New Amazon Alexa Skill

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, today released a new TripIt skill for Amazon Alexa. TripIt users can now ask Alexa to instantly get details about an upcoming flight.

"Now when you're home and preparing for your trip, you don't have to pick up your phone or laptop to get the flight information you need," said Jen Moyse, director of product at TripIt from Concur. "We want to help you make the most of your time as a busy traveler, wherever you are."

With the new skill, TripIt users can ask Alexa about their flight summary, information about the weather, aircraft and much more. TripIt Pro customers will also be able to get real-time updates on their flight status.

How it works:

"Alexa, what's my departure time?"

To get started using the TripIt skill:

Travelers can enable the TripIt skill and link to their TripIt account using the Alexa app. First-time Alexa users will need to download the Amazon Alexa app. Users can also enable the skill through the Alexa Skills Store on Amazon.com. The TripIt skill can be found in the "Skills & Games" section—just search for "TripIt" and select "Enable." Users can then open the TripIt skill for Alexa by prompting "Alexa, open TripIt" and asking a question about their upcoming flight. Alexa will provide users with information about their next flight directly from TripIt.

Questions TripIt users can ask:

What is my flight summary?

What time is my flight?

What is my airline?

What type of aircraft am I flying on?

What is the weather like at my destination?

What seat do I have?

What is the duration of my flight?

When do I arrive?

TripIt Pro users can also ask:

What is my flight's status?

When should I leave for the airport?

What terminal is my flight in?

Where is my gate?

TripIt for Amazon Alexa is available to all U.S. and Canada TripIt users with an Alexa-enabled device such as an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Spot. A subscription to TripIt Pro ($49/year) is required to get real-time flight status. To learn more about how TripIt Pro can help you stay one step ahead, visit www.tripit.com/pro .

About TripIt

TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, instantly organizes all travel plans in one place. Simply forward confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com, and TripIt will create a master itinerary for each trip—for free. The premium service, TripIt Pro ($49/year), has all the organizing power of TripIt plus additional features that help members stay one step ahead while traveling. Real-time flight alerts, refund notifications, and the ability to track reward points and miles are just a few of the additional benefits TripIt Pro members receive. Companies can extend TripIt Pro to their employees, while managing travel plans from every booking channel, with Concur TripLink; and provide their travelers with an easy way to reach their travel management company (TMC) if they need assistance during their trip with the TripIt for TMCs program. To learn more about how TripIt delights travelers worldwide, please visit us at http://www.tripit.com, follow us @TripIt on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and watch us on YouTube.

About SAP Concur

SAP Concur is the world's leading provider of integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, driven by a relentless pursuit to simplify and automate these everyday processes. With SAP Concur, a top-rated app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see exactly what they're spending without worrying about blind spots in the budget. SAP Concur eliminates yesterday's tedious tasks, makes today's work easier, and helps businesses run at their best every day. Learn more at concur.com or the SAP Concur blog .

