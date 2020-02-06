Tripkicks Introduces Sustainability Focused Rewards Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripkicks, a technology solution designed to help managed travel programs reduce travel spend, improve policy compliance, and enhance traveler satisfaction; announced today an enhancement that allows users to redeem rewards earned through their service to support corporate sustainability initiatives.

Called Tripkicks Green Initiative, the new offering allows Tripkicks users and their organizations to choose reward options that address sustainability initiatives and align with the international standards of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP).

Tripkicks Green Initiative features a new Carbon Offset option, which enables travelers to use rewards to offset their business travel or household carbon footprint. Additionally, companies can now use Tripkicks to offset the carbon emissions from their business travel program, in a way that's funded by the net savings generated from Tripkicks.

"Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has reached a new level of importance and relevance in business travel. We're excited to announce the first phase of Tripkicks Green Initiative, which allows our customers to support environmental sustainability initiatives by offsetting the impact of business travel," said Jeff Berk, CEO of Tripkicks.

Carbon Offset adds to the already robust list of offerings users can redeem rewards for, including cash, gift cards, charitable donations, and travel perks. Travelers earn rewards when they go above and beyond by making more cost-conscious decisions to beat their budget and save their company money. Tripkicks' proprietary budget algorithm factors in company-specific negotiated rates and fares, travel policies, historical booking patterns, and other data sets.

In addition to Carbon Offsets, Berk says Tripkicks Green Initiative will release future offerings that focus on the sustainability initiatives of global organizations and their employees.

Tripkicks is an enterprise technology company that rewards business travelers for making cost-conscious and policy-compliant travel decisions. When business travelers spend under their trip budget, they keep a portion of the savings. Companies can greatly reduce travel and expense spend by using a traveler-centric platform, where cost savings are driven by employee flexibility and empowerment. Tripkicks works to enhance the traveler experience - Making Business Travel Rewarding.

