"Triple 7" Record Setting Skydiving Expedition Documentary Drops into Five Cities for Red Carpet Premieres

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated documentary "Triple 7: They Said It Couldn't Be Done," directed and produced by Dan Myrick ("The Blair Witch Project") and produced by Kristian Krempel, is set to premiere in five cities in May. The film follows a team of nine former U.S. and Canadian special operations service members as they attempt to achieve skydiving's most elusive feat, the Triple 7— seven skydives on seven continents in seven days. Spearheaded by retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, the film aims to raise $7 million for Folds of Honor.

"Triple 7" will roll out the red carpet between May 11-16 in New York, Tampa, Austin, Dallas, and Los Angeles, respectively. Expedition members and filmmakers will be available to the media in the days leading up to the New York premiere and at each city's red-carpet event.

Premiere Dates and Cities: Tickets will be available at legacyexpeditions.com.

May 11 : New York City (LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57), 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. EDT

: (LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57), 5:30 and May 13: Tampa (The Tampa Theatre), 7:30 p.m. EDT

(The Tampa Theatre), May 14 : Austin (Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar), 7:30 p.m. CDT

: (Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar), May 15 : Dallas (The Texas Theatre), 7:30 p.m. CDT

: (The Texas Theatre), May 16 : Los Angeles (Landmark Theaters Sunset), 7:30 p.m. PDT

The Triple 7 Expedition achieved a feat the international skydiving community labeled as "impossible." The Triple 7 team completed skydives on all seven continents in just six days, six hours, and six minutes, setting four world records in the process.

Each of the seven jumps paid tribute to a fallen U.S. military service member: Michael Monsoor, David McDowell, Robert Ramirez, Marc Lee, Dave Hall, Lou Langlais and Matthew Abbate, honoring their sacrifice and keeping their legacies alive.

A portion of all theater ticket sales will go to Folds of Honor. The cause can be further supported by visiting foldsofhonor.org.

For tickets, locations, and more information, please visit www.legacyexpeditions.com.

About Legacy Expeditions:

Legacy Expeditions, founded by retired special operations service members, embarks on extreme expeditions and creates compelling documentaries to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. and Allied troops involved in the Global War on Terrorism. Previous expeditions include the Firm's recent 2022 Iceland Expedition and the 2021 Mt. Everest Expedition. To learn more, visit legacyexpeditions.com.

About Folds of Honor Foundation:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

