The Certificate of Appropriateness for a Project of Special Merit grants Full House Resorts an exemption from historic preservation guidelines related to a casino expansion project in Cripple Creek, Colo. The exemption provides for concessions that are contrary to the city's established historic guidelines which all other city businesses have been required to follow for the past 25 years.

The concessions include vacating a public street, the use of mirror, glass, steel and concrete in the construction design and the elimination of height restrictions.

About Triple Crown Casinos

Nestled in the historic town of Cripple Creek, CO, Triple Crown Casinos is the leading gaming operator in town. Opened in 1992, the operation features three premier gaming destinations, The Brass Ass Casino, Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino, and McGills Hotel and Casino, each with a distinct personality and ambiance that combines the flavor of the old west with state-of-the-art gaming excitement. The casinos are noted for offering the widest selection of games and were recently voted The Loosest Slots in town as well as providing the Best Fine Dining, Table Games and Entertainment. Located in the heart of town, the enterprise also offers the most covered parking spaces in Cripple Creek as well as four superb dining choices, ranging from casual to elegant. In addition, the property offers superb hotel accommodations with spacious rooms and luxurious suites.

For more information, visit Triple Crown Casinos.

CONTACT

Larry Hill

719-286-6021

lhill@triplecrowncasinos.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-crown-casinos-files-lawsuit-against-city-of-cripple-creek-full-house-resorts-inc-300654886.html

SOURCE Triple Crown Casinos

Related Links

https://www.triplecrowncasinos.com

