Triple-Digit Growth at Schaefer: Seth Waite Steps in as Partner & Chief Revenue Officer

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaefer is taking bold strides forward. After 4.5 years as a digital and growth agency, the company has simplified its name from Schaefer Digital to "Schaefer." This name change is indicative of the tremendous growth and natural evolution Schaefer has been experiencing. The company, which has doubled its size annually over the past three years and maintained an enviable 98% client retention rate, now proudly welcomes Seth Waite to its leadership ranks. Seth joins as a partner and will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Seth Waite shared, "Having worked with Schaefer in the growth journey of 'Handled,' I've seen firsthand the power of their strategies. It's not just about numbers; it's about the trust and understanding Sidnee and the team bring to the table. I wouldn't have done this with anyone else. Our partnership over the past decade stands as a testament to this. I am thrilled to take on this new role and drive even more success for our clients."

Sidnee Schaefer, founder and CEO at Schaefer, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Seth's entrance as both Partner and Chief Revenue Officer is a strategic decision rooted in proven success. In our decade of collaboration, he has showcased a knack for growth strategies unparalleled by anyone I've encountered. The synergy of our combined expertise promises exciting, transformative outcomes for our clients."

The partnership between Schaefer and Waite is emblematic of Schaefer's evolving mission to transcend the confines of traditional marketing. As the agency leans more into revenue generation, it adopts an ecosystem approach that melds marketing and sales holistically. Unique offerings like their Hubspot CRM partnership, integrated revenue systems, and the innovative Reverse Engineering Revenue™ service underline Schaefer's commitment to this progressive vision of helping growth-minded companies hit their revenue targets, predictably.

With the mission clear and the team bolstered by Seth's addition, Schaefer invites businesses to join them on this transformative journey toward predictable and sustainable growth.

About Schaefer: Schaefer, previously known as Schaefer Digital, is a leader in revenue generation. With an unwavering commitment to results, the company has impressively doubled its size yearly for the past three years and boasts a ninety-eight percent client retention rate. Schaefer's approach goes beyond traditional marketing. The company champions a holistic, ecosystem-centric perspective where marketing and sales interdependently propel companies to meet and exceed ambitious revenue targets. Offering services through their strategic programs in sales enablement and outbound lead generation, marketing and inbound demand generation, and revenue R&D, which is like a science lab for growth experiments. Schaefer also boasts a partnership with Hubspot to onboard, implement, automate, and optimize your entire sales and marketing ecosystem from CRM to social media.

