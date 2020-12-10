Triple-Digit Online Sales Puts Cheese at the Top of Everyone's Wish List This Year

Online cheese sales grew 108% this year and sales of Wisconsin specialty cheese are outpacing the entire category. According to research company Packaged Facts, total food gift spending will reach $21.8 Billion in 2020. NPD Group predicts food subscriptions to top the list for planned subscription gifts this year.

"We believe Wisconsin Cheese makes the world a happier, tastier place, so we've worked with cheesemakers across the state to put together a collection of baskets featuring some of the best award-winning cheeses Wisconsin has to offer," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Cheese is the perfect gift for this time of year whether people want to snack, make their favorite recipes, or get in on the new 'charcuterie chalet' and 'jarcuterie' trends."

Wisconsin Cheese wins more awards than any other state or country and is the only place outside of Switzerland where one can become a Master Cheesemaker. Home to half the nation's specialty cheese, Wisconsin is positioned to deliver the very best for everyone on your shopping list.

Choose from seasonal favorites, Wisconsin originals, international award winners, flights of flavored cheddars or goudas and more. The best news is that cheese ships quickly, so there is still time to send it straight to the door of the cheese lover in your life. Shop the exclusive collection of twenty-seven holiday gift baskets by visiting WisconsinCheese.com. Baskets range in price from $23 to $80 and are all curated by Wisconsin specialty cheesemakers and experts.

Find cheese and wine pairing guides, cheese board how to's, hundreds of seasonal recipes, along with tips for purchasing, serving and shipping cheese at WisconsinCheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

