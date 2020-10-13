Triple G Ventures, Agile Business Growth Firm, Expands To Help Entrepreneurs Navigate Tough Times

Triple G Delivers On-Demand Leadership, Brand Building, and Business Results

Oct 13, 2020, 06:00 ET

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, today announced its expanding portfolio of strategic partners and clients.

Accelerating the world's most ambitious trailblazers to define the future

Triple G Ventures expanding client portfolio now includes partnerships with, Artiphon Inc. - designing new instruments to empower the next billion musicians, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics -  bringing active ambient in ear-monitoring audio technology to performers, Caravan Interactive - solving business problems with design, data, and software, Centralized - an AI manager for music artists, to solve the problem of 10s of millions of artists needing guidance and only a few thousand qualified and available managers, DAR.WIN - a personalization engine powered by AI and machine learning to increase sales and ad views for online retailers and online publishers, SKOOG Inc. - enriching lives through creative play, Soundbrenner Inc. - #1 wearable for musicians, making music practice addictive, TYNYBAY - Kubernetes and cloud-native computing, simplified, and more. Triple G Ventures is also an active advisor to ROYBI Inc. - Artificial Intelligence-powered educational robot for children in language & STEM.

Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, "We see this time as a moment of radical reinvention to innovate and create. Triple G Ventures was born out of the recognition that today's companies have more in-depth needs extending beyond traditional consulting but fall short of justifying the commitment, cost, and risk of onboarding full-time staff during these unprecedented times." Stein continued, "We don't just think different, we are different. We're obsessed with delivering pragmatic solutions to advance, turnaround, and/or slingshot brands onto the global stage."

About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures was founded on 20+ years' experience challenging the status quo, scaling disruptive and purpose-driven companies. Triple G Ventures is an innovative, agile, and results-driven business growth firm with a wide range of services including on-demand C-Suite leadership, product development, digital and physical channel development, market and partnership development, and more across a wide range of verticals. Triple G Ventures is strategically positioned to address the toughest business challenges head-on.

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.

Media Contact: Sophio Beradze | Triple G Ventures | [email protected]

