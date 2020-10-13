Triple G Ventures, Agile Business Growth Firm, Expands To Help Entrepreneurs Navigate Tough Times

Triple G Ventures expanding client portfolio now includes partnerships with, Artiphon Inc. - designing new instruments to empower the next billion musicians, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics - bringing active ambient in ear-monitoring audio technology to performers, Caravan Interactive - solving business problems with design, data, and software, Centralized - an AI manager for music artists, to solve the problem of 10s of millions of artists needing guidance and only a few thousand qualified and available managers, DAR.WIN - a personalization engine powered by AI and machine learning to increase sales and ad views for online retailers and online publishers, SKOOG Inc. - enriching lives through creative play, Soundbrenner Inc. - #1 wearable for musicians, making music practice addictive, TYNYBAY - Kubernetes and cloud-native computing, simplified, and more. Triple G Ventures is also an active advisor to ROYBI Inc. - Artificial Intelligence-powered educational robot for children in language & STEM.

Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, "We see this time as a moment of radical reinvention to innovate and create. Triple G Ventures was born out of the recognition that today's companies have more in-depth needs extending beyond traditional consulting but fall short of justifying the commitment, cost, and risk of onboarding full-time staff during these unprecedented times." Stein continued, "We don't just think different, we are different. We're obsessed with delivering pragmatic solutions to advance, turnaround, and/or slingshot brands onto the global stage."

About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale

Triple G Ventures was founded on 20+ years' experience challenging the status quo, scaling disruptive and purpose-driven companies. Triple G Ventures is an innovative, agile, and results-driven business growth firm with a wide range of services including on-demand C-Suite leadership, product development, digital and physical channel development, market and partnership development, and more across a wide range of verticals. Triple G Ventures is strategically positioned to address the toughest business challenges head-on.

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com .

Media Contact: Sophio Beradze | Triple G Ventures | [email protected]

