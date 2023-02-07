Triple G Ventures Appoints Consumer Tech Icons Greg Keys & Eric Shin to Lead Sales and Further Accelerate Portfolio Brand Growth

Partnership Adds 60+ Years Executive Sales and Partnership Experience with Brands Such As Bose, Cerwin Vega,TERK, and JBL at Retailers Ranging From Amazon to Walmart

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC , the global business and growth accelerator for rising brands empowering the creator economy, today announced Greg Keys has been named its Chief Sales Officer and Eric Shin EVP Sales. Keys is a proven sales executive across North American markets in Consumer Tech and Audio. He most recently served as VP Sales at Enclave Audio company. Shin is also a proven sales leader in the Satellite and Tech sectors and most recently served as Business Development Director at Viasat, Inc. and VP of Global Sales & Marketing at ProBrand International.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Triple G at this critical tipping point of growth for the entire portfolio," said Greg Keys, Triple G Ventures Chief Sales Officer. "The opportunity to expand the market reach for our partners, while driving significant revenue impact to our clients, is a terrific 'win-win'; and I'm thrilled to be part of the Triple G rocket ship. It's an opportunity unlike any I've seen in my years of sales leadership."

Keys is joining Triple G Ventures at a time of rapid innovation as the music, entertainment and consumer tech segments emerge as key drivers to the broader creator economy. Triple G's array of clients, partners and portfolio brands — including its newest clients KLIK, Mitchell Acoustics and EKWE — will expand to meet the changing needs of creators around the globe.

Gregg Stein, Triple G Ventures Founding Partner and CEO said, "Keys and Shin are the strategic rain-makers that have fundamentally shaped the consumer tech industry. Greg and Eric know how to build brands. They know how to lead and motivate. They know how to make things happen. Keys and Shin are uniquely qualified to help Triple G achieve our long-term vision; to accelerate emerging tech brands that fuel the creator economy."

ABOUT GREG KEYS

With 40+ years working with brands like Bose, Cerwin Vega,TERK, and JBL, Greg's industry experience has earned him numerous awards for both products and his leadership skills. Greg is also a regular contributor to industry publications and blogs covering HDTV, Satellite Radio, Audio and Accessories, along with trend analysis and commentary.

ABOUT ERIC SHIN

Eric brings 22+ years of business, go-to-market strategy, sales and product development, semiconductor and contract manufacturing negotiation, and overall supply chain pipeline experience with $100M+ companies. Recognized for successfully identifying, developing, and expanding markets through market analysis and sales strategies.

TRIPLE G VENTURES

Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy.

Triple G Ventures specializes in consumer tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.

Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), Audio Engineering Society (AES), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with its second International Stevie® Business Award, "Company of the Year".

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth "from seed to scale" consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.

