Triple G Ventures, Music Tectonics and Jordan Rudess, Unveil 12 Game-Changing Music-Tech Brands at #INNOVATE@NAMM 2023

Creator Tech Innovations by Ekwe, Synthogy, Myxt, SonicMind, Insoundz, Black♦BT, Riffler,

Artiphon, Mitchell Acoustics, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics, Soundbrenner & Endless

Set to Usher in a New Era of Creative Expression

In Association With The MIDI Association

John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, & A3E

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC , the global business and growth accelerator for rising brands empowering the creator economy, invites the music industry to experience the latest in creator tech at its fully interactive music technology #[email protected] exhibit, at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM Show 2023) from Thursday April 13, 2023 to Saturday Apr 15th 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center #10105. The exhibit has been co-curated by Music Tectonics , the wildly creative music innovation conference and podcast.

Triple G Ventures, Music Tectonics and Jordan Rudess, Unveil 12 Game-Changing Music-Tech Brands at #[email protected] 2023 Triple G Ventures + Music Tectonics Invites the Music Industry to Experience the Latest in Creator Tech

The #[email protected] experience builds on last year's standing room only, crowd pleaser of the NAMM floor. This April, expect the space within #[email protected] and The MIDI Association's MIDI Showcase to become the hub for all innovators at NAMM.

"With everything from music creation for beginners to sophisticated tools for seasoned artists, this carefully curated mix of brands is going to blow people away," said Triple G Founder and CEO, Gregg Stein.

Hands-on demonstrations, punctuated by live performances from Grammy-Award winning keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Jordan Rudess, and a host of other artists, will be paired with a constant stream of podcast interviews by Music Tectonics from this year's NAMM Show.

"We have partnered with brands leveraging the latest innovations, from AI to Web 3.0. These are the most purpose-driven and forward-thinking people in our industry. They've harnessed technologies, then layered on their own inventions. What they have done is nothing short of astounding. By making the tools of music-making more accessible to all, they inspire new creators, and empower existing creators to imagine new ways to realize and render their inner art." Stein continued.

EKWE is a digital canvas for music-making by blurring the gap between playing and learning music. A seamless and enjoyable way for users to find joy through the exploration of 150+ authentic musical and contemporary electronic instruments sampled from around the world.

SYNTHOGY is the audio software company and product leader in Virtual Instrument Technology, producing the world's most acclaimed and award-winning Piano Virtual Instruments. Best-known for Ivory II Grand Pianos, critically acclaimed as the "Platinum Standard" for Virtual Pianos.

MYXT is a new, easy to use app for storing, organizing and sharing your files. After inventing Google Reader and leading the team that built Twitter's retweet function CEO Chris Wetherell created Myxt out of frustrations with existing solutions for artists and creators. Myxt enables instant collaboration while increasing productivity and enhancing creativity. Available on mobile and desktop.

SONICMIND (by Divisia) is a revolutionary technology that enables any setting, any time, on the fly, for any analog pedal, switcher or amp - while leaving the tone path purely analog. Any manufacturer can adopt SonicMind, making gear easily programmable with the intuitive app. It's fully-compatible with MIDI, extending the standards for guitar gear control! The first available SM product is the LAA Custom SmartSwitcher.

INSOUNDZ is an audio enhancing API that automatically removes background noise, treats reverberation and enhances speech from audio content recorded on any device, in any environment, producing crystal clear audio that's ready to distribute and consume.

BLACK♦BT is launching the world's first combination pedal controller with BLE Midi and subsequent line of products to add infinitely more expressive possibilities to keyboard, guitar and digital audio workstations (DAW).

RIFFLER is a unique AI-driven app that instantly creates unlimited copyright-free guitar riffs. It's extremely simple to use, but also offers endless customization options for advanced users.

ARTIPHON designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians by combining hardware, software, and shareable content that anyone can play.

MITCHELL ACOUSTICS is leading the way in delivering premium yet accessible hi-fi audio experiences with innovative new true wireless smart-home audio systems, speakers and turntables.

ASI AUDIO x SENSAPHONICS brings a fundamentally different approach to in-ear monitoring, hearing, protection and enhancement with its award-winning patented active ambient 3DME technology.

SOUNDBRENNER creates an addictive music-practice experience that allows anyone to learn and master any instrument by combining wearable devices with great software.

ENDLESSS.FM is to the music industry what TikTok is to Hollywood. It's multiplayer music making, helping musicians create, collaborate, publish and discover music online. The Endlesss beatmaking arcade machine will make its debut at NAMM.

JORDAN RUDESS , voted "Best Keyboardist of All Time" by Music Radar Magazine, is best known as the keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire for platinum-selling Grammy-award winning prog rock band, Dream Theater. moForte, the company makes Jordan's Geoshred product is a MIDI

Association corporate member and Jordan will also be playing in the [email protected] concert on the

Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage on Saturday from 4 – 5 pm to close the 2023 April NAMM show.

JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS is a state-of-the-art non-profit mobile production studio(s), outfitted with the latest audio and video technology and musical instruments, reaching more than 500,000 students every year.

MUSIC TECTONICS covers news and conversations about how technology is changing the music industry.

THE MIDI ASSOCIATION is the global non-profit 501(c)6 trade organization that connects the companies who develop MIDI products and new MIDI specifications with all the people around the world that create music and art with MIDI.

A3E EXCHANGE is a thought leadership, business intelligence, B2B exchange, and social environment, for the music and pro audio industry.

ABOUT TRIPLE G VENTURES

The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth and management consulting services visit www.triplegventures.com .

Sophio Beradze

Triple G Ventures

+1 (800) 918-8651

[email protected]

Visit Triple G Ventures on Social Media: Facebook & LinkedIn

SOURCE Triple G Ventures