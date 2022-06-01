Triple-I Can Discuss Insurance Coverage for Severe Weather Events

Triple-I experts are available to help news media covering severe weather events across the U.S. Tweet this

Georgia :

William Davis , Southeast Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; [email protected]

Missouri :

Scott Holeman , Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; [email protected]

New York :

Loretta Worters , Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; [email protected]

RELATED LINKS:



Blog

Triple-I Blog: Tornadoes

Triple-I Blog: Flood: An Insurable Peril That's Underinsured

Consumer Information

Settling Insurance Claims After A Disaster

Facts & Statistics: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms

Spotlight on Flood Insurance

Facts About Flood Insurance

Recovering from a Flood

Issues Briefs

Flood: State of the Risk

Convective Storms: State of the Risk

Video

Tornado Tips: Reporting Damage and Loss

Tornado Coverage for Small Businesses

Website

Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator

White Paper

Severe Convective Storms: Evolving Risks Call for Innovation to Reduce Costs, Drive Resilience

The Triple-I has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel.

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute