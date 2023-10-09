Triple Impact Connections Honors PenFed Credit Union as 'Business Partner of the Year 2023'

The Designation Recognizes PenFed's Commitment to Military Families

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Impact Connections named PenFed Credit Union its Business Partner of the Year 2023 for PenFed's support of the military community by employing military spouses across the United States. PenFed enabled Triple Impact Connections to invest over $5 million into families of the United States Army 18th Airborne Corps and U.S. Army Special Operations Command located at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

PenFed President/CEO James Schenck accepts "Business Partner of the Year" plaque from Triple Impact Communications honoring PenFed for its support of the military community.

"We are proud to partner with Triple Impact to leverage the professionalism and skills of military spouses and thank them for their recognition," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We will continue to stand with the military community as we provide best-in-class service to our nearly 3 million members."

In 2021, PenFed partnered with Triple Impact to establish approximately 50 PenFed member service representative roles for military spouses. With the aid of Triple Impact's training program, the military spouses learned how to deliver member service by answering incoming calls, providing account and product information while performing account transactions and maintenance. These positions are also responsible for educating members on a wide variety of products and services and making recommendations for each member's financial needs.

In addition to the Triple Impact partnership, PenFed collaborates with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and the U.S. Chamber's Hiring Our Heroes' Military Spouse Employment Program, to enhance employment efforts within the military spouse community. PenFed also adopted a policy that encourages the retention of military spouses when they move that allows for transfers or remote work opportunities.

Military spouses interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's designated Military Webpage. The military webpage allows members of the military community to join PenFed's military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union