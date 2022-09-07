Triple Paste Announces Partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide

Triple Paste is proud to sponsor the nonprofit organization to bring awareness around their worldwide mission to keep all kids safe from preventable injuries

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Paste today announces a partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide to bring awareness around the nonprofit organization and their mission to keep all kids safe from preventable injuries. As a proud sponsor, Triple Paste has provided a generous $50,000 donation towards the cause to help Safe Kids Worldwide protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States.

Triple Paste Safe Kids Worldwide

The partnership will be cross promoted on Triple Paste and Safe Kids Worldwide social platforms to reach a broader audience. In addition, Triple Paste will feature monthly tips with insights on how to prevent top causes of unintentional injury-related deaths including suffocation, drowning, poisoning, pedestrian accidents and burns from fires.

"We are grateful to be able to partner with this remarkable organization who shares a similar passion to bring awareness around keeping all children safe from preventable injuries," said Carly Baron, Chief Marketing Officer at Advantice Health. "Triple Paste believes safety is top priority and we're taking the lead from parents who do everything in their power to keep their babies happy and healthy."

Having a child instantly changes everything and redefines what parents consider to be safe. With this as a key factor, Triple Paste can help spread the word and safety for children across the U.S. through the Safe Kids Worldwide partnership, research and programs that reach parents, caregivers, children and educators.

"Many people are surprised to learn that preventable injuries are the number one cause of death to children in the United States," said Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide. "As parents, nothing is more important than the safety of our children. That's why we are honored by the support of sponsors like Triple Paste, who are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families, especially the most vulnerable."

For more information about Triple Paste, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or at www.triplepaste.com.

For more information about Safe Kids Worldwide, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or at www.safekids.org.

About Triple Paste:

Triple Paste is a gentle zinc oxide medicated diaper rash ointment that soothes, treats, and prevents red, irritated skin caused by diaper rash without harsh chemicals or unnecessary ingredients. Triple Paste Diaper Rash Medicated Ointment is hypoallergenic, talc-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free, and contains zinc oxide (12.8%) to protect skin with a long-lasting barrier cream that seals out moisture between diaper changes and promotes healing. Recommended by pediatricians and tested by dermatologists, Triple Paste Diaper Rash Medicated Ointment is the premium choice to treat diaper rash to provide lasting relief from raw, irritated skin in a skin treatment safe for everyday use.

About Safe Kids Worldwide:

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state, and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by more than 60 percent. Learn more at safekids.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | Julie Singer

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Triple Paste