Triple Paste Launches 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment and Sheer Zinc Diaper Rash Ointment

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Paste today announced it has launched two new products, 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment and Sheer Zinc Diaper Rash Ointment, to its existing portfolio of dermatologist tested and pediatrician recommended diaper rash solutions. The two new products meet the expanding needs of parents and babies - 3X Max addresses a desire for a maximum strength diaper rash treatment, while Sheer Zinc provides a new formulation that rubs in clear, addressing the top complaint of zinc oxide-based ointments that they are too thick and messy.

"We recognize the diverse needs of moms and consumers and is why we developed the 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment and Sheer Zinc Diaper Rash Ointment to meet these needs and to help treat all diaper rashes," said Carly Baron, Chief Marketing Officer at Advantice Health. "Triple Paste is science-based and results-driven, so when a mom or consumer needs something that works fast but is still gentle with no harsh ingredients, Triple Paste has them covered to alleviate symptoms of diaper rash with these new formulations."

In 2022, Triple Paste completed a rebrand with modernized packaging and graphics to reflect a more inclusive and warm brand identity to appeal to new and existing consumers. This is the first major redesign of Triple Paste since the brand's inception.

All Triple Paste ointments are hypoallergenic, talc-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and contain zinc oxide to protect skin with a long-lasting barrier cream that seals out moisture between diaper changes and promotes healing. Safe for everyday use, Triple Paste offers safe and effective alternatives for all diaper rash needs.

New Triple Paste products include:

Triple Paste 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment is a maximum strength zinc oxide ointment to prevent, treat, and soothe raw, irritated skin caused by stubborn and severe diaper rashes. The ointment contains the maximum efficacy of 40% zinc oxide, which is three times more than the original Triple Paste Diaper Rash Medicated Ointment, to treat and prevent severe diaper rashes, protect chafed skin, and help protect from wetness.

Triple Paste Sheer Zinc Diaper Rash Ointment is formulated with 12.8% zinc oxide to prevent, treat, and soothe raw, irritated skin caused by mild to moderate diaper rashes. Combining the efficacy of a zinc oxide-based diaper rash ointment with the feel of a cream, the ointment starts out white but rubs in clear for easier application and less mess. It is also safe to use as a multi-purpose skin treatment or skin protectant ointment on other areas of the body, such as on the face as a drool rash treatment, for prickly heat rash, or for dry itchy skin.

About Triple Paste:

Triple Paste is a gentle zinc oxide medicated diaper rash ointment that soothes, treats, and prevents red, irritated skin caused by diaper rash without harsh chemicals or unnecessary ingredients. Triple Paste Diaper Rash Medicated Ointment is hypoallergenic, talc-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free, and contains zinc oxide to protect skin with a long-lasting barrier cream that seals out moisture between diaper changes and promotes healing. Recommended by pediatricians and tested by dermatologists, Triple Paste is the premium choice to treat diaper rash to provide lasting relief from raw, irritated skin in a skin treatment safe for everyday use.

