Triple-S Management Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Changes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced several leadership changes as it accelerates implementation of its integrated healthcare strategy.

Juan Serrano, currently Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Healthcare Delivery, has additionally been named President of Managed Care. Ivelisse Fernandez, currently head of Marketing and Communications, has been named Chief Growth & Customer Experience Officer. After a distinguished 36-year career in healthcare and finance, Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, President of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage, will retire.

As part of the planned transition, Ms. Hernández-Urquiza will remain at the company until the end of October to ensure a smooth and orderly transition as Triple-S evolves its organizational structure.

"Since Madeline returned to Triple-S more than a decade ago, her leadership and wealth of healthcare, financial and operational expertise has been critical in reorganizing Triple-S Advantage and successfully turning it into one of the market leaders in Puerto Rico," said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "She has been a key member of our team and her contributions throughout our organization are vast. We wish her the best as she enjoys her well-deserved retirement."

"I am proud of all our accomplishments at Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage over the last decade, that have resulted in Triple-S again being the premier insurance and managed care brand in Puerto Rico," said Ms. Hernández-Urquiza. "It has been my privilege to work with Bobby and such an incredible team at our managed care segment to lay the groundwork for the next chapter of Triple-S's growth. I look forward to aiding my successors to ensure a smooth transition, and believe the best is yet to come for our members and all of our stakeholders."

Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez added, "Madeline is handing over the reins to two seasoned and proven industry leaders. Juan, a 30-year veteran, and Ivelisse, with 25 years of experience, bring to their new roles a deep understanding of the needs of our community and strong commitment to the integrated healthcare delivery model that will provide more affordable, effective and inclusive health solutions for our communities."

Mr. Serrano and Ms. Fernandez will assume their new roles effective immediately. They will continue to report to Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management, a health services company, serves more than 1 million customers in Puerto Rico, which represents nearly one-third of the island's population. With over 60 years of experience, it is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. Triple-S Management is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance segments in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

AT THE COMPANY: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Victor J. Haddock-Morales Mr. Garrett Edson EVP and Chief Financial Officer ICR (787) 749-4949 (787) 792-6488

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation

