Triple-S Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Quarterly Consolidated and Other Highlights

Net income of $3.9 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, versus net loss of $4.3 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;

, or per diluted share, versus net loss of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year period; Adjusted net income of $14.1 million , or $0.60 per diluted share, versus adjusted net loss of

, or per diluted share, versus adjusted net loss of $4.8 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, a year ago, reflecting the ongoing improvements in the Company's Managed Care operations;

, or per diluted share, a year ago, reflecting the ongoing improvements in the Company's Managed Care operations; Operating revenues of $770.2 million , a 7.0% increase from the prior-year period, reflecting higher premiums in the Managed Care segment;

, a 7.0% increase from the prior-year period, reflecting higher premiums in the Managed Care segment; Consolidated operating income of $18.1 million compared to an operating loss of $12.2 million in the prior-year period;

compared to an operating loss of in the prior-year period; Consolidated loss ratio improved to 82.3% and medical loss ratio ("MLR") to 85.0%, driven primarily by Managed Care premium trends that are higher than claim trends;

The Company's Board authorized a $25.0 million expansion of its existing $30.0 million Class B share repurchase program in February. Under the repurchase program, during the first quarter of 2018, 563,559 shares were repurchased at an aggregate cost of $14.3 million . During the second quarter of 2018, as of May 4 , an additional 80,404 shares were repurchased at an aggregate cost of $2.1 million . As of May 4, 2018 , $18.5 million of availability remains in the program.

"We are pleased with our first quarter performance, as our financial results begin to manifest the impact of our operational improvements and clinical initiatives," said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to invest considerably in our Managed Care operations to ensure we are providing top-shelf service to our customers, making our products more attractive and thus enabling Triple-S to generate sustainable long-term growth."

"As Puerto Rico begins to rebuild after Hurricane María, we remain keenly focused on a three-pronged approach to growing the company," continued Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez. "First, we aim to win and retain Medicare Advantage business with a more competitive and consistent product offering. Secondly, we will further modernize our infrastructure and technology to improve our service, reduce our expenses and ultimately expand our margins. And finally, we will expand our ambulatory clinic network to provide us an additional and vital platform to improve access, cost, quality and outcomes throughout our Managed Care businesses. By focusing on these key initiatives, we remain confident that we are positioning ourselves to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Selected Consolidated Quarterly Details

Consolidated premiums earned were $752.0 million , up 7.1% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher premiums across all businesses within the Managed Care segment. In the Medicare business, premiums increased due to the Company's four-star rated Medicare Advantage HMO contract, resulting in a 5% bonus applied to the benchmark used in premium calculation, as well as higher sharing on rebates. These increases were partially offset by lower Commercial and Medicare membership.

Consolidated claims incurred were $619.0 million , down 0.3% year-over-year, mostly driven by lower enrollment in the Managed Care segment's Medicare and Commercial businesses, and partially offset by the impact of additional benefits in the Company's Medicare Advantage product. Consolidated loss ratio of 82.3% improved 610 basis points from the prior-year period.

Consolidated operating expenses of $133.1 million increased 20.0% from the prior-year period, while the Company's operating expense ratio increased 190 basis points year over year to 17.6%. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected the reinstatement of the Health Insurance Providers Fee (HIP fee) of $11.7 million , as well as higher professional services and personnel costs related to the Company's ongoing Managed Care initiatives.

increased 20.0% from the prior-year period, while the Company's operating expense ratio increased 190 basis points year over year to 17.6%. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected the reinstatement of the Health Insurance Providers Fee (HIP fee) of , as well as higher professional services and personnel costs related to the Company's ongoing Managed Care initiatives. Consolidated income tax expense was $0.4 million , compared to a benefit of $6.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a significant increase in taxable income in the Managed Care segment, which also has a higher effective tax rate than the Company's other segments.

Net income for the period reflects the implementation of new accounting guidance that requires changes in unrealized gains or losses of equity securities to be recorded through operations. This amount was excluded from adjusted net income.

Selected Managed Care Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care premiums earned were $686.9 million , up 7.2% year over year.

Commercial premiums earned of $198.7 million declined 3.1% from the prior-year period, mainly due to an approximate decline of 52,000 in fully-insured member month enrollment and partially offset by $3.9 million related to the reinstatement of the HIP fee pass-through in 2018.

Medicare premiums earned of $287.9 million increased 11.7% from the prior-year period, largely reflecting an increase in the 2018 Medicare reimbursement rates for the first time since 2012, an increase in premium rates related to the upgraded four-star rating of the Company's 2018 HMO product, and to higher average risk score. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in member month enrollment of approximately 25,000.

Medicaid premiums earned improved 12.7% from the prior-year period to $200.3 million , primarily reflecting higher premium rates that became effective July 1, 2017 , $3.8 million in premiums earned related to the Company's achieving the contract's quality incentive metrics, and $3.7 million associated to the reinstatement of the HIP fee pass-through in 2018.

Reported MLR of 85.0% and recasted MLR of 86.2% represent a year-over-year improvement of 670 and 400 basis points, respectively, mostly reflecting claim trends lower than premium trends across all of the Company's Managed Care businesses. Recasted MLR excludes the impact of prior-period reserve developments, and moves the Medicare risk score revenue and other adjustments to their corresponding periods.

Managed Care operating expenses were $101.8 million , up $20.5 million , or 25.2%, year over year, primarily reflecting the reinstatement of the HIP fee, and an increase in professional services and personnel costs related to the Company's ongoing clinical and operational initiatives.

2018 Outlook

Despite the ongoing market uncertainty regarding utilization patterns, outward migration and the impact of post-hurricane reconstruction efforts, the Company is maintaining its full year 2018 directional guidance regarding its Commercial and Medicare businesses, as well as its Life Insurance segment and consolidated operating expenses. Directional guidance regarding its Property and Casualty segment was raised for the full year 2018. More specifically:





In the Commercial business, the Company continues to expect full-year at-risk member month enrollment between 3.7 million and 3.8 million, and full-year MLR between 80.5% and 82.5%.

In the Medicare Advantage business, the Company anticipates full year member month enrollment to be between 1.35 million and 1.45 million, while the expected MLR range for 2018 remains between 85% and 87%.

The Company continues to expect Life insurance premiums earned for 2018 between $160 million and $164 million .

The Company has raised expectations for its Property and Casualty premiums earned for 2018 to between $82 million and $86 million . The Company's previous outlook for Property and Casualty 2018 premiums earned was between $76 million and $80 million .

The Company continues to expect consolidated operating expenses for full year 2018 between $530 million and $545 million .

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With more than 55 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future sales, results of operations, developments, regulatory approvals or other circumstances. Sentences that include "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "may", "will", "shall", "should" and similar expressions, whether in the positive or negative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release reflect management's current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed here as a result of various factors, including all the risks discussed and identified in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition, the Company operates in a highly competitive, constantly changing environment, influenced by very large organizations that have resulted from business combinations, aggressive marketing and pricing practices of competitors, and regulatory oversight. The following factors, if markedly different from the Company's planning assumptions (either individually or in combination), could cause Triple-S Management's results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements shared here:

Trends in health care costs and utilization rates

Ability to secure sufficient premium rate increases

Competitor pricing below market trends of increasing costs

Re-estimates of policy and contract liabilities

Changes in government laws and regulations of managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance

Significant acquisitions or divestitures by major competitors

Introduction and use of new prescription drugs and technologies

A downgrade in the Company's financial strength ratings

A downgrade in the Government of Puerto Rico's debt

debt Litigation or legislation targeted at managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance companies

Ability to contract with providers consistent with past practice

Ability to successfully implement the Company's disease management, utilization management and Star ratings programs

Ability to maintain Federal Employees, Medicare and Medicaid contracts

Volatility in the securities markets and investment losses and defaults

General economic downturns, major disasters, and epidemics

This list is not exhaustive. Management believes the forward-looking statements in this release are reasonable. However, there is no assurance that the actions, events or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on the Company's results of operations or financial condition. In view of these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on information available the day they are made, and (other than as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States) the Company does not intend to update or revise any of them in light of new information or future events.

Readers are advised to carefully review and consider the various disclosures in the Company's SEC reports.



Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit I Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Exhibit II Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Exhibit III Segment Performance Supplemental Information Exhibit IV Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit V

Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollar amounts in thousands) Unaudited





























































March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets



































Investments

$ 1,651,860

$ 1,605,477 Cash and cash equivalents



212,610



198,941 Premium and other receivables, net



775,258



899,327 Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired

202,581



200,788 Property and equipment, net



76,825



74,716 Other assets



181,857



137,516























Total assets

$ 3,100,991

$ 3,116,765











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Policy liabilities and accruals

$ 1,786,713

$ 1,761,553 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



387,454



410,457 Long-term borrowings



31,275



32,073























Total liabilities



2,205,442



2,204,083



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



23,283



23,578

Other stockholders' equity



872,948



889,786























Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity

896,231



913,364























Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary



(682)



(682)























Total stockholders' equity



895,549



912,682























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,100,991

$ 3,116,765













































Exhibit II







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings





(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Unaudited















































For the Three Months Ended



















March 31,















2018 2017 Revenues:

















Premiums earned, net

$ 752,034 $ 702,273

Administrative service fees



3,348

4,379

Net investment income



13,755

12,016

Other operating revenues



1,071

965

























Total operating revenues



770,208

719,633























Net realized investment gains on sale of securities



2,942

336























Net unrealized investment losses on equity investments



(16,199)

-

























Other income, net



1,163

2,525

























Total revenues



758,114



722,494













































Benefits and expenses:











Claims incurred





618,989

620,863

Operating expenses



133,134



110,946

























Total operating costs



752,123

731,809

























Interest expense



1,690



1,686

























Total benefits and expenses



753,813



733,495

























Income (loss) before taxes



4,301



(11,001)





















Income tax expense (benefit)



387



(6,658)





















Net income (loss)





3,914

(4,343)























Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-



1





















Net income (loss) attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation $ 3,914

$ (4,342)























Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:

































Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.17 $ (0.18)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.17 $ (0.18)

























Weighted average of common shares



23,277,633

24,143,261

Diluted weighted average of common shares



23,394,997

24,143,261

Exhibit III



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(dollar amounts in thousands)





Unaudited

















































For the Year Ended





















March 31,















2018

2017























Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 130,473

$ 130,965



















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from investments sold or matured:















Securities available for sale:

















Fixed maturities sold



443,419

26,023







Fixed maturities matured/called



5,368

5,001





Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities matured/called



1,048

703





Equity securities sold



113,863

10,272





Other invested assets sold



845

-



Acquisition of investments:















Securities available for sale - fixed maturities



(575,694)

(33,738)





Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities



(1,212)

(382)





Equity securities



(49,591)

(5,482)





Other invested assets



(9,683)

-



Increase in other investments





(4,136)

(2,044)

Net change in policy loans





(185)

18

Net capital expenditures





(4,861)

(3,295)

























Net cash used in investing activities







(80,819)

(2,924)





















Cash flows from financing activities:













Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances





(19,992)

(11,401)

Repayments of long-term borrowings





(810)

(24,676)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit





-

24,266

Repurchase and retirement of common stock





(14,259)

-

Proceeds from policyholder deposits





6,237

4,116

Surrender of policyholder deposits





(7,161)

(4,890)

























Net cash used in financing activities







(35,985)

(12,585)



























Net increase in cash and cash equivalents







13,669

115,456

























Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





198,941

103,428



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 212,610

$ 218,884





















Exhibit IV

Segment Performance Supplemental Information















(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

(dollar amounts in millions) 2018 2017 Percentage

Change

Premiums earned, net:









Managed Care:











Commercial $ 198.7 $ 205.1 (3.1%)





Medicare 287.9 257.7 11.7%





Medicaid 200.3 177.7 12.7%







Total Managed Care 686.9 640.5 7.2%



Life Insurance 41.5 40.5 2.5%



Property and Casualty 24.2 21.7 11.5%



Other



(0.6) (0.4) (50.0%)









Consolidated premiums earned, net $ 752.0 $ 702.3 7.1%

Operating revenues (loss): 1









Managed Care $ 696.1 $ 650.0 7.1%



Life Insurance 47.5 46.6 1.9%



Property and Casualty 26.6 23.6 12.7%



Other



- (0.6) 100.0%









Consolidated operating revenues $ 770.2 $ 719.6 7.0%

Operating income (loss): 2









Managed Care $ 10.6 $ (18.6) 157.0%



Life Insurance 3.6 3.9 (7.7%)



Property and Casualty 3.1 2.1 47.6%



Other



0.8 0.4 100.0%









Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 18.1 $ (12.2) 248.4%

Operating margin: 3









Managed Care 1.5% (2.9%) 440 bp



Life Insurance 7.6% 8.4% -80 bp



Property and Casualty 11.7% 8.9% 280 bp



Consolidated 2.4% (1.7%) 410 bp

Depreciation and amortization expense $ 3.4 $ 3.0 13.3%



1 Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.

2 Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses.

3 Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.

















Managed Care Additional Data Three months ended

March 31, (Unaudited)

2018 2017 Member months enrollment:



Commercial:





Fully-insured

961,290 1,013,205

Self-insured

449,778 507,167

Total Commercial



1,411,068 1,520,372

Medicare Advantage





338,340 363,727

Medicaid

1,171,345 1,173,273

Total member months



2,920,753 3,057,372





Claim liabilities (in millions) $ 402.4 $ 393.5 Days claim payable 62 60





Premium PMPM:



Managed Care $ 277.99 $ 251.16

Commercial

206.70 202.43

Medicare Advantage

850.92 708.50

Medicaid

171.00 151.46





Medical loss ratio: 85.0% 91.7%

Commercial 81.3% 83.5%

Medicare Advantage 84.6% 94.0%

Medicaid

89.2% 97.8%





Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1 86.2% 90.2%

Commercial 82.6% 82.9%

Medicare Advantage 86.1% 94.1%

Medicaid

90.0% 93.0%





Operating expense ratio:





Consolidated 17.6% 15.7%

Managed Care 14.7% 12.6%

1 The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in the corresponding period.



Managed Care Membership by Segment As of March 31,



2018 2017 Members:







Commercial:





Fully-insured



319,208 336,845

Self-insured



148,688 169,003

Total Commercial



467,896 505,848

Medicare Advantage

112,080 121,352

Medicaid 394,454 389,130

Total members

974,430 1,016,330





Exhibit V

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,





(dollar amounts in millions) 2018 2017

Net income (loss) $ 3.9 $ (4.3)

Less adjustments:







Net realized investment gains, net of tax 2.4 0.3



Unrealized losses on equity investments (13.1) -



Private equity investment income, net of tax 0.5 0.2





Adjusted net income (loss) $ 14.1 $ (4.8)





Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 0.60 $ (0.20)



Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. This non-GAAP metric does not consider all of the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

