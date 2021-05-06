Triple-S Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced its first quarter 2021 results.
Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We had a solid start to 2021, generating double-digit revenue growth largely due to strong results at Medicaid, aided by continued steady performance at our Life and P&C segments. We also made progress on our integrated healthcare strategy, preparing for the introduction of team-based, integrated chronic care management programs later this year. While utilization continued to trend toward more normalized levels as expected, we remain confident in our full-year expectations for 2021."
First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results and Other Highlights
- Net income of $23.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, versus net loss of $26.1 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior-year period;
- Adjusted net income of $15.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $17.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;
- Operating revenue of $1.03 billion, a 14.6% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;
- Consolidated loss ratio of 84.4%, an increase of 280 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflecting higher Managed Care utilization;
- Medical loss ratio (MLR) of 87.1%, 340 basis points higher than the same period last year;
- Consolidated operating income of $25.9 million, a 32% increase from the prior-year period.
Selected Segment Quarterly Details
Managed Care
- Managed Care premiums earned were $932.0 million, up 15.1% year-over-year.
- Medicare premiums earned were $402.3 million, an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to higher premium rates resulting from a rise in the premium rate benchmark and membership risk score. Membership was flat compared with the prior-year period.
- Medicaid premiums earned were $322.7 million, an increase of 46.1% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher member months of approximately 228,000 and higher average premium rates following premium rate increases effective in May and July 2020; these increases were partially offset by the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021.
- Commercial premiums earned were $207.0 million, an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher average premium rates in the 2021 period. This increase was partially offset by a reduction of approximately 21,000 fully insured member months and the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021.
- Reported MLR was 87.1%, an increase of 340 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the elimination of the HIP Fee in 2021; lower utilization of services during the last two weeks of the 2020 quarter, as the result of the pandemic-related lockdown; higher costs associated with COVID-19-related testing, treatment costs and the waiver of medical and payment policies; and increased benefits in the Medicare product offering in 2021.
- Managed care operating expenses were $110.0 million, a decrease of $16.1 million, or 12.8%, from the prior-year period, primarily due to the elimination of the HIP Fee in 2021. The segment operating expense ratio was 11.8%, a 370 basis-point improvement from the prior-year quarter.
Life Insurance Segment
- Premiums earned, net were $52.5 million, an increase of 12.4% from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and increased persistency in monthly debit ordinary life (MDO) products, as well as the acquisition of a life insurance portfolio in the second quarter of 2020.
- Operating income increased 13.7% to $5.8 million, from $5.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily because of higher premiums and a 270 basis point lower loss ratio in the 2021 quarter.
Property and Casualty Segment
- Premiums earned, net were $25.3 million, an increase of 22.8% from the prior-year period. The increase was mostly due to higher sales of commercial liability and commercial property products and to $3 million of reinsurance reinstatement premiums following losses recorded after the January 2020 earthquakes.
- Operating income was $3.8 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million during the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower losses and operating expenses in the 2021 quarter. The 2020 period includes $5 million in losses incurred due to the January 2020 earthquakes.
- As of March 31, 2021, reserves related to Hurricane Maria were $177 million and 332 of the total 17,785 Maria-related claims remained outstanding. In early May, we concluded the settlement of our largest claim, and along with the resolution of additional claims paid after the end of the first quarter, Maria-related reserves will decrease to approximately $119 million.
2021 Outlook
The Company is maintaining its full-year 2021 guidance.
- Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion, which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion.
- Consolidated claims incurred ratio is expected to be between 83.0% and 84.0%, while Managed Care MLR is expected to be between 86.0% and 87.0%.
- Consolidated operating expense ratio is expected to be between 15.5% and 16.5%.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be between 29.0% and 31.0%.
- Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be between $2.95 and $3.15. Adjusted net income per diluted share does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2021. The Company is assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2021 of 23.6 million shares.
About Triple-S Management Corporation
Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience. It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.
|
Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................. Exhibit I
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings..................................................................... Exhibit II
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................ Exhibit III
|
Segment Performance Supplemental Information..................................................................... Exhibit IV
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures...................................................................... Exhibit V
Exhibit I
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollar in thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Investments
|
$
|
1,957,525
|
$
|
1,874,024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
118,725
|
110,989
|
Premium and other receivables, net
|
506,223
|
488,840
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired
|
250,018
|
248,325
|
Property and equipment, net
|
133,686
|
131,974
|
Other assets
|
235,306
|
234,266
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,201,483
|
$
|
3,088,418
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Policy liabilities and accruals
|
$
|
1,602,851
|
$
|
1,550,798
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
533,907
|
487,356
|
Short-term borrowings
|
37,000
|
30,000
|
Long-term borrowings
|
51,667
|
52,751
|
Total liabilities
|
2,225,425
|
2,120,905
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
23,680
|
23,430
|
Other stockholders' equity
|
953,098
|
944,800
|
Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity
|
976,778
|
968,230
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|
(720)
|
(717)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
976,058
|
967,513
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,201,483
|
$
|
3,088,418
Exhibit II
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
(dollar in thousands, except per share information)
|
Unaudited
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
Premiums earned, net
|
$
|
1,008,436
|
$
|
875,897
|
Administrative service fees
|
2,765
|
2,194
|
Net investment income
|
13,646
|
14,311
|
Other operating revenues
|
2,776
|
4,039
|
Total operating revenues
|
1,027,623
|
896,441
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
217
|
(466)
|
Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on equity investments
|
8,552
|
(56,806)
|
Other income, net
|
3,111
|
3,605
|
Total revenues
|
1,039,503
|
842,774
|
Benefits and expenses
|
Claims incurred, net of reinsurance
|
850,558
|
714,522
|
Operating expenses
|
151,101
|
162,201
|
Total operating costs
|
1,001,659
|
876,723
|
Interest expense
|
1,992
|
1,853
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
1,003,651
|
878,576
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
35,852
|
(35,802)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,545
|
(9,650)
|
Net income (loss)
|
23,307
|
(26,152)
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
3
|
7
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation
|
$
|
23,310
|
$
|
(26,145)
|
Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:
|
Basic net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
(1.12)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
(1.12)
|
Weighted average of common shares
|
23,231,698
|
23,381,949
|
Diluted weighted average of common shares
|
23,418,265
|
23,381,949
Exhibit III
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(dollar in thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
68,693
|
$
|
6,518
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from investments sold or matured:
|
Securities available-for-sale:
|
Fixed-maturities sold
|
43,023
|
43,425
|
Fixed-maturities matured/called
|
6,987
|
11,099
|
Securities held-to-maturity:
|
Fixed-maturities matured/called
|
-
|
81
|
Equity investments sold
|
31,394
|
21,107
|
Other invested assets sold
|
7,629
|
8,524
|
Acquisition of investments:
|
Securities available-for-sale
|
(51,865)
|
(42,822)
|
Fixed-maturities
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
Fixed-maturities
|
-
|
(80)
|
Equity investments
|
(128,739)
|
(102,733)
|
Other invested assets
|
(5,368)
|
(10,438)
|
Increase (decrease) in other investments
|
326
|
(4,086)
|
Net change in policy loans
|
(96)
|
(241)
|
Net capital expenditures
|
(5,196)
|
(4,587)
|
Capital contribution on equity method investees
|
-
|
(4,933)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(101,905)
|
(85,684)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances
|
32,450
|
53,485
|
Net change in short-term borrowings
|
7,000
|
24,000
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(1,122)
|
(810)
|
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
-
|
(8,989)
|
Proceeds from policyholder deposits
|
5,091
|
10,296
|
Surrender of policyholder deposits
|
(2,471)
|
(4,073)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
40,948
|
73,909
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
7,736
|
(5,257)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
110,989
|
109,837
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
118,725
|
$
|
104,580
Exhibit IV
Segment Performance Supplemental Information
|
Segment Performance Supplemental Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(dollar in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Percentage
|
Premiums earned, net:
|
Managed Care:
|
Medicare
|
$ 402.3
|
$ 387.8
|
3.7%
|
Medicaid
|
322.7
|
220.9
|
46.1%
|
Commercial
|
207.0
|
201.1
|
2.9%
|
Total Managed Care
|
932.0
|
809.8
|
15.1%
|
Life Insurance
|
52.5
|
46.7
|
12.4%
|
Property and Casualty
|
25.3
|
20.6
|
22.8%
|
Other
|
(1.4)
|
(1.2)
|
(16.7%)
|
Consolidated premiums earned, net
|
$ 1,008.4
|
$ 875.9
|
15.1%
|
Operating revenues: 1
|
Managed Care
|
$ 940.1
|
$ 818.1
|
14.9%
|
Life Insurance
|
58.9
|
53.6
|
9.9%
|
Property and Casualty
|
27.3
|
22.7
|
20.3%
|
Other
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
(35.0%)
|
Consolidated operating revenues
|
$ 1,027.6
|
$ 896.4
|
14.6%
|
Operating income (loss): 2
|
Managed Care
|
$ 18.7
|
$ 14.2
|
31.7%
|
Life Insurance
|
5.8
|
5.1
|
13.7%
|
Property and Casualty
|
3.8
|
(0.2)
|
2000.0%
|
Other
|
(2.4)
|
0.6
|
(500.0%)
|
Consolidated operating income
|
$ 25.9
|
$ 19.7
|
31.5%
|
Operating margin: 3
|
Managed Care
|
2.0%
|
1.7%
|
30 bp
|
Life Insurance
|
9.8%
|
9.5%
|
30 bp
|
Property and Casualty
|
13.9%
|
(0.9%)
|
1,480 bp
|
Consolidated
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
30 bp
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$ 3.5
|
$ 3.9
|
(10.3%)
|
1
|
Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.
|
2
|
Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses.
|
3
|
Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.
Managed Care Additional Data
|
Managed Care Additional Data
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Member months enrollment:
|
Medicare Advantage
|
408,781
|
407,907
|
Medicaid
|
1,296,189
|
1,068,016
|
Commercial:
|
Fully insured
|
956,947
|
978,342
|
Self-insured
|
295,837
|
330,232
|
Total Commercial
|
1,252,784
|
1,308,574
|
Total member months
|
2,957,754
|
2,784,497
|
Claim liabilities (in millions)
|
$ 494.7
|
$ 340.0
|
Days claim payable
|
55
|
46
|
Premium PMPM:
|
Managed Care
|
$ 350.12
|
$ 329.96
|
Medicare Advantage
|
984.15
|
950.71
|
Medicaid
|
248.96
|
206.83
|
Commercial
|
216.31
|
205.55
|
Medical loss ratio:
|
87.1%
|
83.7%
|
Medicare Advantage
|
87.3%
|
82.7%
|
Medicaid
|
87.3%
|
90.3%
|
Commercial
|
86.1%
|
78.4%
|
Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1
|
89.3%
|
84.2%
|
Medicare Advantage
|
90.3%
|
81.4%
|
Medicaid
|
91.0%
|
95.2%
|
Commercial
|
84.9%
|
78.1%
|
Operating expense ratio:
|
Consolidated
|
14.9%
|
18.5%
|
Managed Care
|
11.8%
|
15.5%
|
1
|
The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in their corresponding period.
Managed Care Membership by Business
|
Managed Care Membership by Business
|
As of March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Members:
|
Medicare Advantage
|
135,977
|
135,710
|
Medicaid
|
436,772
|
355,512
|
Commercial:
|
Fully insured
|
317,947
|
325,253
|
Self-insured
|
98,429
|
109,760
|
Total Commercial
|
416,376
|
435,013
|
Total members
|
989,125
|
926,235
Exhibit V
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(dollar in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 23.3
|
$ (26.1)
|
Less adjustments:
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
0.2
|
(0.5)
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments
|
8.6
|
(56.8)
|
Private equity investment income
|
1.0
|
3.2
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(2.1)
|
10.3
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 15.6
|
$ 17.7
|
Diluted adjusted net income per share
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.75
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. The Company estimates tax impact of net realized and non-realized gains (losses) and private equity investment income at the applicable statutory tax rates. These non-GAAP metrics do not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.
|
