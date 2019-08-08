Triple-S Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), a leading managed care company in Puerto Rico, today announced its second quarter 2019 results.

Quarterly Consolidated and Other Highlights

Net income of $30.9 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, versus net loss of $38.7 million , or $1.68 per share, in the prior-year period;

, or per diluted share, versus net loss of , or per share, in the prior-year period; Adjusted net income of $25.7 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, versus adjusted net loss of $37.3 million , or $1.62 per share;

, or per diluted share, versus adjusted net loss of , or per share; Operating revenues of $878.6 million , a 15.1% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;

, a 15.1% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned; Consolidated loss ratio improved 1,110 basis points to 82.2%, mostly driven by the unfavorable reserve development related to Hurricane Maria claims recognized by the Property and Casualty segment in the second quarter of 2018;

Medical loss ratio ("MLR") improved 160 basis points to 84.5%;

Consolidated operating income was $38.2 million , compared to consolidated operating loss of $63.6 million in the prior-year period.

"We recorded a strong second quarter, driven by an excellent performance from our core Managed Care segment, along with solid results from our Life and P&C segments, leading us to raise our outlook for full year 2019," said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing initiatives to enhance our product offering and brand are yielding positive results for Triple-S, reflected in strong year-over-year growth in Managed Care premiums and stable medical cost trends."

"In pursuit of our overall growth strategy, we remain focused on creating a unique member experience through a combination of innovative clinical programs, the evolution of our provider network, advanced analytics, competitive pricing and superior service," added Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez. "In addition, effective yesterday we completed the conversion of our remaining outstanding Class A shares, simplifying our capital structure into a single class of common shares and increasing our public float, which should also enhance long-term value for our shareholders."

Selected Consolidated Quarterly Details

Consolidated net premiums earned were $859.5 million , up 15.9% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Medicare membership and premium rates within the Managed Care segment. The increase was partially offset by lower Medicaid membership resulting from the change in the program's model and a new entrant to the program in November 2018 .

, up 15.9% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Medicare membership and premium rates within the Managed Care segment. The increase was partially offset by lower Medicaid membership resulting from the change in the program's model and a new entrant to the program in . Consolidated claims incurred were $706.3 million , up 2.1% year-over-year. Consolidated loss ratio of 82.2% improved 1,110 basis points from the prior-year period, mostly driven by lower Managed Care MLR on a year-over-year basis, as well as $76.4 million in unfavorable prior period reserve development related to Hurricane Maria recognized by the Property and Casualty segment in the second quarter of 2018.

, up 2.1% year-over-year. Consolidated loss ratio of 82.2% improved 1,110 basis points from the prior-year period, mostly driven by lower Managed Care MLR on a year-over-year basis, as well as in unfavorable prior period reserve development related to Hurricane Maria recognized by the Property and Casualty segment in the second quarter of 2018. Consolidated operating expenses of $134.1 million decreased by $0.5 million , or 0.4%, from the prior-year period primarily resulting from $12.2 million in savings due to the suspension in 2019 of the HIP Fee, offset by higher personnel costs and commission expense. The Company's operating expense ratio improved 240 basis points year-over-year to 15.6% mostly driven by the increase in premiums during the second quarter of 2019.

decreased by , or 0.4%, from the prior-year period primarily resulting from in savings due to the suspension in 2019 of the HIP Fee, offset by higher personnel costs and commission expense. The Company's operating expense ratio improved 240 basis points year-over-year to 15.6% mostly driven by the increase in premiums during the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated income tax expense was $12.9 million , compared to an income tax benefit of $27.9 million in the prior-year period. Income tax expense in 2019 primarily reflects the increase in income before taxes in the Managed Care and Property and Casualty segments. The income tax benefit in the second quarter of 2018 mainly reflects the loss before taxes in that period in the Property and Casualty segment.

Selected Managed Care Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care premiums earned were $793.8 million , up 17.0% year over year.

, up 17.0% year over year. Medicare premiums earned of $366.0 million increased 30.8% from the prior-year period, largely due to an increase of approximately 51,000 member months and higher average premium rates, primarily reflecting a more competitive product offering and an increase in the average membership risk score.

increased 30.8% from the prior-year period, largely due to an increase of approximately 51,000 member months and higher average premium rates, primarily reflecting a more competitive product offering and an increase in the average membership risk score.

Medicaid premiums earned increased 11.4% from the prior-year period to $227.0 million , primarily reflecting higher average premium rates in 2019 offset in part by a decrease in enrollment of approximately 110,000 member months and the suspension of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2019. The decrease in membership was caused by the lower initial membership assigned to Triple-S by ASES when implementing the new contract effective November 1, 2018 . The increase in average premium rates is due to the change in the Medicaid model, where Triple-S now insures members across Puerto Rico , which have higher average premium rates per member, compared to the previous contract where Triple-S covered only two regions with lower premium rates per member.

, primarily reflecting higher average premium rates in 2019 offset in part by a decrease in enrollment of approximately 110,000 member months and the suspension of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2019. The decrease in membership was caused by the lower initial membership assigned to Triple-S by ASES when implementing the new contract effective . The increase in average premium rates is due to the change in the Medicaid model, where Triple-S now insures members across , which have higher average premium rates per member, compared to the previous contract where Triple-S covered only two regions with lower premium rates per member.

Commercial premiums earned of $200.8 million increased 3.1% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher enrollment during the quarter of approximately 15,000 member months and higher average premium rates, offset by the suspension of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2019.

increased 3.1% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher enrollment during the quarter of approximately 15,000 member months and higher average premium rates, offset by the suspension of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2019. Reported MLR of 84.5% improved 160 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting favorable prior period reserve developments. Adjusting for prior period reserve developments and moving risk-score revenue to its corresponding period in both the 2019 and 2018 quarters, Managed Care MLR for the second quarter of 2019 would have been 85.3%, 130 basis points higher than the prior-year period. This largely reflects the improved benefits offered in the Medicare 2019 product offering, the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through, and the higher target MLR of the current Medicaid contract.

2019 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year 2019 guidance for consolidated operating revenue, Managed Care premiums earned, and adjusted net income per diluted share, reducing its guidance for operating expense ratio and adjusting its effective tax rate guidance. It is maintaining its full year 2019 guidance for its consolidated claims incurred ratio and Managed Care MLR. More specifically:

The Company raised consolidated operating revenue expectations for 2019 to be between $3.29 billion and $3.33 billion , which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between $2.95 billion and $2.99 billion . The Company's previous outlook was for consolidated operating revenue between $3.11 billion and $3.15 billion , which included Managed Care premiums earned, net between $2.78 billion and $2.82 billion ;

and , which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between and . The Company's previous outlook was for consolidated operating revenue between and , which included Managed Care premiums earned, net between and ; The Company continues to expect the consolidated claims incurred ratio for 2019 to be between 81.3% and 83.3%, and Managed Care MLR to be between 84.0% and 86.0%;

The Company is reducing consolidated operating ratio expectations for 2019 to be between 17.0% and 17.5%. The Company's previous outlook was for consolidated operating expense ratio to be between 17.6% and 18.6%;

The Company is adjusting expectations for its effective tax rate to be between 29.0% and 33.0% due to an expected increase in Managed Care operating income, which has a higher tax rate relative to the other segments. The Company's previous outlook was for effective tax rate to be between 29.0% and 34.0%; and

The Company raised adjusted net income per diluted share expectations for 2019 to be between $2.40 and $2.60 , compared to its previous outlook for adjusted net income per diluted share between $1.90 and $2.10 . Adjusted net income per diluted share guidance accounts for the recently issued share dividend and does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2019. Estimated weighted average diluted share count for full year 2019 is expected to be 23.44 million shares.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................. Exhibit I Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings..................................................................... Exhibit II Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................ Exhibit III Segment Performance Supplemental Information..................................................................... Exhibit IV Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures...................................................................... Exhibit V

Exhibit I



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(dollar amounts in thousands)





Unaudited















































































June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018





Assets















































Investments

$ 1,600,180

$ 1,564,542





Cash and cash equivalents



166,272



117,544





Premium and other receivables, net



609,523



628,444





Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired

225,989



215,159





Property and equipment, net



85,710



81,923





Other assets



149,391



152,636



































Total assets

$ 2,837,065

$ 2,760,248





























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















































Policy liabilities and accruals

$ 1,545,423

$ 1,600,310





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



342,964



309,747





Long-term borrowings



27,289



28,883



































Total liabilities



1,915,676



1,938,940































Stockholders' equity:



















Common stock



23,151



22,931







Other stockholders' equity



898,922



799,053



































Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity

922,073



821,984



































Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary



(684)



(676)



































Total stockholders' equity



921,389



821,308



































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,837,065

$ 2,760,248







Exhibit II

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited











































































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30,















2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:































Premiums earned, net

$ 859,493

$ 741,770

$ 1,627,495

$ 1,493,804

Administrative service fees



2,456



4,066



5,088



7,414

Net investment income



15,062



15,707



30,438



29,462

Other operating revenues



1,591



1,588



3,168



2,659

































Total operating revenues



878,602



763,131



1,666,189



1,533,339





































Net realized investment gains (losses) on sale of securities



2,364



(921)



3,679



2,021





































Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on equity investments



3,323



(776)



22,992



(16,975)







































Other income, net



1,705



494



2,874



1,657

































Total revenues



885,994



761,928



1,695,734



1,520,042



































































Benefits and expenses:

























Claims incurred





706,304



692,138



1,329,494



1,311,127

Operating expenses



134,084



134,612



266,747



267,746

































Total operating costs



840,388



826,750



1,596,241



1,578,873







































Interest expense



1,831



1,825



3,619



3,515

































Total benefits and expenses



842,219



828,575



1,599,860



1,582,388

































Income (loss) before taxes



43,775



(66,647)



95,874



(62,346)





























Income tax expense (benefit)



12,849



(27,901)



30,165



(27,514)





























Net income (loss)





30,926



(38,746)



65,709



(34,832)































Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest



(5)



1



(8)



1





























Net income (loss) attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation $ 30,931

$ (38,747)

$ 65,717

$ (34,833)





































Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:





























































Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 1.35

$ (1.68)

$ 2.88

$ (1.50)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 1.35

$ (1.68)

$ 2.87

$ (1.50)







































Weighted average of common shares



22,830,399



23,016,447



22,794,297



23,146,318

Diluted weighted average of common shares



22,895,000



23,016,447



22,866,691



23,146,318

Exhibit III

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollar amounts in thousands) Unaudited





















































For the Six Months Ended













June 30,













2019

2018























Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 26,305

$ 130,723



















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from investments sold or matured:















Securities available for sale:

















Fixed maturities sold



315,495



768,789





Fixed maturities matured/called



14,420



10,656



Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities matured/called



1,178



728



Equity investments sold



70,054



123,197



Other invested assets sold



2,096



1,788

Acquisition of investments:















Securities available for sale - fixed maturities



(291,533)



(829,010)



Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities



(539)



(893)



Equity investments



(67,560)



(99,944)



Other invested assets



(15,424)



(18,649)

Increase in other investments



(2,692)



1,817

Net change in policy loans



(771)



(372)

Net capital expenditures



(10,659)



(9,116)

























Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



14,065



(51,009)



















Cash flows from financing activities:













Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances



13,189



(1,564)

Repayments of long-term borrowings



(1,613)



(1,618)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(1)



(16,395)

Proceeds from policyholder deposits



8,204



11,606

Surrender of policyholder deposits



(11,421)



(14,705)

























Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



8,358



(22,676)

























Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



48,728



57,038























Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



117,544



198,941



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 166,272

$ 255,979

Exhibit IV

Segment Performance Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (dollar amounts in millions) 2019 2018 Percentage Change

2019 2018 Percentage Change Premiums earned, net:















Managed Care:

















Commercial $ 200.8 $ 194.7 3.1%

$ 399.3 $ 393.5 1.5%



Medicare 366.0 279.8 30.8%

698.6 567.7 23.1%



Medicaid 227.0 203.8 11.4%

401.4 404.1 (0.7%)





Total Managed Care 793.8 678.3 17.0%

1,499.3 1,365.3 9.8%

Life Insurance 45.0 41.4 8.7%

89.2 82.9 7.6%

Property and Casualty 21.8 22.8 (4.4%)

41.1 47.0 (12.6%)

Other



(1.1) (0.7) (57.1%)

(2.1) (1.4) (50.0%)







Consolidated premiums earned, net $ 859.5 $ 741.8 15.9%

$ 1,627.5 $ 1,493.8 9.0% Operating revenues (loss): 1















Managed Care $ 802.9 $ 689.3 16.5%

$ 1,518.0 $ 1,385.5 9.6%

Life Insurance 51.8 48.0 7.9%

102.6 95.6 7.3%

Property and Casualty 24.1 25.6 (5.9%)

46.0 52.2 (11.9%)

Other



(0.2) 0.2 (200.0%)

(0.4) - (100.0%)







Consolidated operating revenues $ 878.6 $ 763.1 15.1%

$ 1,666.2 $ 1,533.3 8.7% Operating income (loss): 2















Managed Care $ 29.3 $ 1.4 1992.9%

$ 51.4 $ 12.0 328.3%

Life Insurance 5.2 5.3 (1.9%)

10.9 9.0 21.1%

Property and Casualty 4.8 (71.0) 106.8%

8.3 (67.9) (112.2%)

Other



(1.1) 0.7 (257.1%)

(0.6) 1.4 (142.9%)







Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 38.2 $ (63.6) 160.1%

$ 70.0 $ (45.5) 253.8% Operating margin: 3















Managed Care 3.6% 0.2% 340 bp

3.4% 0.9% 250 bp

Life Insurance 10.0% 11.0% -100 bp

10.6% 9.4% 120 bp

Property and Casualty 19.9% (277.3%) 29,720 bp

18.0% (130.1%) 14,810 bp

Consolidated 4.3% (8.3%) 1,260 bp

4.2% (3.0%) 720 bp Depreciation and amortization expense $ 3.5 $ 3.6 (2.8%)

$ 7.0 $ 7.0 0.0%





1 Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income. 2 Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses. 3 Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.

Managed Care Additional Data Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, (Unaudited)

2019 2018

2019 2018 Member months enrollment:











Commercial:













Fully-insured 955,463 940,484

1,908,515 1,901,774



Self-insured 353,961 439,675

716,451 889,453





Total Commercial 1,309,424 1,380,159

2,624,966 2,791,227

Medicare Advantage

385,835 334,887

769,443 673,227

Medicaid

1,092,132 1,201,743

2,121,868 2,373,088







Total member months 2,787,391 2,916,789

5,516,277 5,837,542 Claim liabilities (in millions)





$ 423.1 $ 437.5 Days claim payable





57 68 Premium PMPM:











Managed Care $ 326.21 $ 273.83

$ 312.37 $ 275.92



Commercial 210.16 207.02

209.22 206.91



Medicare Advantage 948.59 835.51

907.93 843.25



Medicaid 207.85 169.59

189.17 170.28 Medical loss ratio: 84.5% 86.1%

84.1% 85.5%

Commercial 80.9% 80.2%

81.9% 80.8%

Medicare Advantage 82.4% 88.4%

81.5% 86.4%

Medicaid

91.1% 88.5%

90.7% 88.9% Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1

85.3% 84.0%

85.6% 83.9%

Commercial

82.6% 84.0%

82.3% 83.4%

Medicare Advantage

83.2% 82.5%

84.3% 82.2%

Medicaid

91.1% 85.8%

91.4% 86.7% Operating expense ratio:











Consolidated 15.6% 18.0%

16.3% 17.8%

Managed Care 12.9% 15.2%

13.7% 15.0%























1 The adjusted medical loss ratio and adjusted consolidated loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents then in their corresponding period.

Managed Care Membership by Segment As of June 30,











2019 2018 Members:









Commercial:







Fully-insured 318,429 312,049



Self-insured 117,978 145,040





Total Commercial 436,407 457,089

Medicare Advantage

128,670 111,667

Medicaid

364,495 404,338







Total members 929,572 973,094

















Exhibit V

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollar amounts in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 30.9 $ (38.7)

$ 65.7 $ (34.8) Less adjustments:











Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 1.9 (0.7)

2.9 1.6

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments 2.7 (0.6)

18.4 (13.6)

Private equity investment income (loss), net of tax 0.7 (0.1)

1.0 0.4



Adjusted net income (loss) $ 25.6 $ (37.3)

$ 43.4 $ (23.2)



Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 1.12 $ (1.62)

$ 1.90 $ (1.00)























































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Operating Income

(Loss) Excluding Property and Casualty

Unfavorable Development























(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollar amounts in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 25.6 $ (37.3)

$ 43.4 $ (23.2) Less unfavorable prior period reserve development, net of tax - 47.5

- 47.5



Adjusted net income excluding Property and Casualty















unfavorable prior period reserve development

$ 25.6 $ 10.2

$ 43.4 $ 24.3



Diluted adjusted net income per share excluding

















Property and Casualty unfavorable prior period reserve development

$ 1.12 $ 0.44

$ 1.90 $ 1.05 Operating income (loss)

$ 38.2 $ (63.6)

$ 70.0 $ (45.5) Less unfavorable prior period reserve development

- 76.4

- 76.4



Operating income (loss) excluding Property and Casualty

















unfavorable prior period reserve development

$ 38.2 $ 12.8

$ 70.0 $ 30.9

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. This non-GAAP metric do not consider all of the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

