Triple-S Management Corporation's Medicare Advantage HMO Offering Remains Four-Star Rated MA Plan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) ("Triple-S" or the "Company"), a leading managed care company in Puerto Rico, announced today that the 2020 Care Coordination Medicare Advantage HMO contract (H5774) of its subsidiary, Triple-S Advantage, Inc., will remain among Medicare Advantage plans with at least a 4-star rating (out of a maximum possible rating of 5 stars, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) for a fourth consecutive year.

"Only 1 in 3 Medicare Advantage plans are 4 stars or higher in the U.S.,"1 said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, President of Triple-S Advantage, Inc. "This is the fourth straight year we have earned a 4-star rating or higher. While we are pleased with this achievement, we continue strengthening our efforts to help our members live healthier and have an excellent overall experience with Triple-S, particularly when it comes to service, treatment adherence and engagement in our clinical programs."

Triple-S Advantage received a 4-star rating in its HMO contract and 4.5 stars in its Part D (Pharmacy) offering. The new ratings reflect a half-star reduction from current ratings of 4.5 stars (HMO) and 5 stars (Part D), respectively, and will apply in payment year 2021.

"As standards for Medicare Advantage become more rigorous, maintaining a 4-star rating or higher becomes an even more vital objective to achieve," added Ms. Hernández-Urquiza. "While the bar in star rating continues to be raised, these more stringent standards ultimately translate into better health services for our members."

The CMS Star Rating System reflects the quality of care that the member receives, as well as their satisfaction with their plan, and considers measures such as preventive tests, the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, the prevention of falls and hospital readmissions and compliance with medication therapies, among others. Each year, CMS collects this data and, based on it, issues a rating of one to five stars.

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With almost 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Advantage, Inc. is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Puerto Rico Medicaid Program. Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. The achieved rating applies to the 2020 contract year. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

