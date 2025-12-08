Triple T Transport Expands with New Office in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple T Transport, a leading provider of third-party logistics services across the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in St. Augustine, Florida. The office, located at 560 Market Street, St. Augustine, FL 32095, represents the company's third location overall, joining its corporate headquarters in Lewis Center, Ohio, and its established regional office in Tampa, Florida.

This expansion underscores Triple T Transport's continued growth and commitment to strengthening its presence in key markets. The St. Augustine office will serve as a hub for supporting customers, carriers, and partners across the Southeast, providing the same personalized logistics solutions that have defined the company since its founding in 1988.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Florida with the addition of our St. Augustine office," said Darin Puppel, President of Triple T Transport. "This new location positions us to better serve our clients in the Southeast while also creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration. It's a reflection of our steady momentum and our dedication to delivering reliable, customer-focused logistics solutions."

Triple T Transport has earned a reputation for excellence in the logistics industry, offering dedicated freight brokerage and supply chain management services for businesses of all sizes. With decades of experience, the company provides tailored solutions that balance efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and transparency, helping shippers and carriers succeed in a competitive market.

The St. Augustine office will also support the company's ongoing recruitment efforts, creating opportunities for professionals seeking a career in logistics and supply chain management. By bringing new jobs and resources to the area, Triple T Transport continues to demonstrate its commitment to both the industry and the communities it serves.

"As we expand, we remain focused on our people, our partners, and the values that have guided us since day one," added Puppel. "We look forward to making St. Augustine a part of our growing story and building strong relationships in the region."

For more information about Triple T Transport and its logistics services, visit www.triplettransport.com.

About Triple T Transport

Founded in 1988, Triple T Transport is a trusted provider of third-party logistics services, delivering reliable freight brokerage and supply chain solutions throughout the United States and Canada. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and long-term relationships, Triple T partners with shippers and carriers to streamline operations and improve efficiency across the supply chain. Headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio, with additional offices in Tampa and St. Augustine, Florida, the company continues to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to customer-focused service and industry-leading expertise.

