Tripledemic Leaves Consumers Scrambling for Solutions

NViroMune's breakthrough nutraceutical DEFENSE combats immune-resistant viruses and significantly enhances healing properties of Zinc

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an onslaught of Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) and cold and flu season creates a perfect storm of illnesses over the next several months, people are wondering what they can do to stay healthy. One Miami-based physician and scientists at Tel Aviv University announced important findings from a study that shows a nutraceutical called DEFENSE can add an extra layer of protection by forming a barrier to stop viruses from entering the cells in the lungs and other areas of the body. The patented preventative respiratory support formula is an important development because it is believed to be one of the only nutraceuticals proven to reduce risk, help alleviate symptoms, and stop viruses from spreading.

Miami-based Dr. Norman B. Gaylis, a Master of the American College of Rheumatology, founded NViroMune to create solutions to naturally help to protect and fight medical and environmental illnesses. He recently presented groundbreaking research about how COVID long haul symptoms are linked to autonomic nervous system dysfunction at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology in Philadelphia. The breakthrough nutraceutical DEFENSE combats immune-resistant viruses, including RSV, and significantly enhances the healing properties of Zinc.

"DEFENSE is an exciting new formula for adults that protects against all mutations of Beta Coronavirus, the common cold, pneumonia, and influenza," said Norman Gaylis, MD, MACR, FACP and founder of the nutraceuticals company NViroMune . "With experts warning of a spike in immune-resistant respiratory illnesses over the next several months, we will see people looking for solutions to stay healthy. Fortunately, we can now say with certainty that DEFENSE is so effective at stopping viruses in their tracks that everyone should have it in their medicine cabinets."

Formulated by renowned scientists at Tel Aviv University, DEFENSE has 10 active ingredients, including Zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Selenium, Grapefruit, Quercetin, and more. While many are aware of zinc's widespread use during cold and flu season, researchers concluded that the simple use of zinc is not therapeutic because the body can't absorb enough to deter viruses or replication.

"Some believe they can double up on doses of zinc to protect against viruses," said Professor Ehud Gazi, a prominent scientist and head of new innovative therapies in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Biotechnology at Tel Aviv University. "Unfortunately, the intracellular level of zinc is not high enough to be beneficial. "Our studies revealed that zinc must be combined with ingredients such as copper, plant substances, and flavonoids to elevate zinc to a therapeutic level. Our unique formulation called DEFENSE is effective because it significantly enhances the performance of zinc, thereby preventing and reducing symptoms."

Unlike remedies that claim to boost the immune system, DEFENSE offers a protective barrier that prevents viruses from replicating, reduces duration of illness, helps alleviate symptoms, and helps maintain optimal levels of zinc and Vitamin D in the body. Dr. Gaylis said it is often used for high risk situations such as traveling, meetings, or crowded venues. On NviroMune's website where DEFENSE can be ordered online, testimonials from patients and customers attest to the supplement's ability to improve or deter symptoms.

DEFENSE is not the doctor's first foray into combating viral illnesses. Dr. Gaylis was recently lauded for a study of Covid long hauler patients that was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Nutrition . The study showed that 51 patients in an open label study reported relief from COVID long hauler systems with RESTORE, the first nutraceutical launch from NViroMune.

A top rheumatologist in practice for 40 years, Dr. Gaylis was awarded the distinction of Master of Rheumatology (MACR) by his peers. Over the past several years, he became interested in researching RSV and COVID long haulers after his patients reported respiratory illnesses after the pandemic.

"In my practice, I have treated many patients with a variety of persistent respiratory symptoms," said Gaylis. "We are excited about our DEFENSE formula that offers everyone the extra protection they need during this difficult cold and flu season. The early feedback and reviews have been so promising that we are formulating a similar gummy for children that we hope to launch in the next few months."

