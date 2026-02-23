TripleKey Appoints Former Healthcare CIO Jon Brown as Chief Information Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleKey today announced that Jon Brown, a former healthcare Chief Information Officer and longtime healthcare technology executive, has joined the company as the CIO. As health systems become increasingly software-driven and the pace of change accelerates with AI-assisted development, Brown will lead TripleKey's mission to give healthcare leaders real-time, decision-ready visibility into software risk, compliance gaps, and engineering performance across first- and third-party software.

Jon Brown, CIO of TripleKey

Brown brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning healthcare IT, information security, and enterprise operations. He has held senior executive roles, including CIO, within major U.S. health systems. ab He also contributes governance and industry leadership through board service with NC HIMSS, as a board member and president, and active involvement with CHIME, ACHE, and HIMSS.

"Boards and executive teams ask a straightforward question that's increasingly hard to answer: do we truly understand the risk, health, and security of the software running the business," said Brown. "Too often, the truth is buried in technical detail that never becomes actionable leadership insight. TripleKey is changing that, and I'm excited to support the team."

As Chief Information Officer, Brown will lead TripleKey's efforts to expand executive-ready insight across healthcare software environments, including:

Strengthening real-time visibility into software risk, code health, and security posture across internal and third-party codebases





Advancing governance and accountability by connecting engineering signals to board-level risk oversight and operational performance





Supporting product strategy and thought leadership around secure software practices, including the operational implications of AI-generated code

Brown will work closely with the TripleKey team to help ensure healthcare leaders can act on software risk with clarity, speed, and confidence as security, compliance, and engineering efficiency become inseparable from enterprise performance.

About TripleKey

TripleKey delivers real-time visibility into software risk, compliance gaps, and engineering performance for healthcare organizations. Moving beyond point-in-time audits, questionnaires, and technical guesswork, TripleKey continuously monitors healthcare codebases for security vulnerabilities, license exposure, and engineering efficiency across first- and third-party software. The platform turns software risk into actionable business, security, and compliance insight so healthcare leaders can make confident decisions every day. Learn more at TripleKey.com.

