TripleLift and Vodafone Beat Campaign Goals with London Marathon Audience Strategy, Proving Event-Based Media Can Drive More Than Awareness

Campaign shows how custom audience intelligence and premium creative formats can move purchase intent around major cultural moments

CANNES, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced new campaign results with Vodafone that challenge one of advertising's most persistent assumptions: that tentpole event campaigns are mainly built for reach.

Vodafone set out to reach consumers who are interested in major sporting and cultural events, including the London Marathon, while excluding existing Vodafone customers from the targeting. The goal was not simply to show up around the event. It was to identify net-new prospects, capture attention in premium environments, and prove measurable brand impact.

To do that, Vodafone partnered with TripleLift to run a combined Display and Instream Video strategy, powered by custom TripleLift Audience segments tailored to the campaign brief. The approach paired high-quality creative formats with audience precision designed to reach consumers most likely to care, engage, and act.

The campaign did more than deliver. It outperformed.

To measure impact beyond standard delivery metrics, TripleLift commissioned a post-campaign brand lift study with Cint. The results included:

5x increase in purchase intent vs. industry benchmarks (+4 percentage point lift)

6x increase in message association vs. industry benchmarks (+4 percentage point lift)

84% Video Completion Rate

The lift in purchase intent is especially meaningful because it is one of the hardest metrics for paid media to move. The results show that when event-based targeting is built around audience intelligence, premium formats, and clear measurement, cultural moments can become performance moments.

"What makes this campaign important is that it proves the difference between buying around an event and building a strategy for impact," said Benjamin Felix, CMO at TripleLift. "Vodafone did not just want impressions near the London Marathon. They wanted to reach new audiences, protect targeting quality, and move meaningful brand metrics. That is exactly where TripleLift is built to perform. This is not a one-off success story. It is a repeatable playbook for brands that want tentpole campaigns to do more than create noise."

"We came into this campaign with clear goals and high expectations, and TripleLift exceeded both," said Jonny Tiplady, Programmatic Specialist at Vodafone. "Reaching genuinely new audiences around events like the London Marathon, while keeping existing customers excluded from targeting, required a level of audience precision that not every partner can deliver. Seeing meaningful lifts in purchase intent and message association gives us real confidence in what this partnership can continue to achieve."

A Partnership Built on Momentum

The campaign builds on a growing body of work between Vodafone and TripleLift. In 2025, Vodafone ran a standard display campaign promoting its Home Broadband product, delivering CPMs that were twice as efficient as those of competing partners. The partnership also included a high-impact Flipbook campaign for the Samsung Fold smartphone that generated more than 8 million impressions.

This latest campaign pushed the partnership further by using custom audience strategy to reach net-new consumers around major sporting moments at scale. Across each campaign, Vodafone and TripleLift have expanded from efficient delivery to more advanced audience precision, richer formats, and measurable brand outcomes.

For brands looking to make tentpole campaigns work harder, the message is clear: attention is no longer enough. Impact is the standard.

For more details about the Vodafone case studies, visit triplelift.com/resources.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT