TripleLift Appoints Dave Simon as Chief Revenue Officer, Completing Its Executive Leadership Team

Veteran commercial leader will run TripleLift's global revenue organization as the company accelerates its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced the appointment of Dave Simon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective August 10, 2026. As CRO, Dave Simon will lead TripleLift's Direct Sales and Revenue Acceleration organizations. Simon's appointment completes TripleLift's executive leadership team.

"Dave Simon joins TripleLift at a pivotal moment," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "We've built a strong foundation - a talented team, a differentiated product, and real momentum in the market - and now we have the opportunity to accelerate. Dave brings the customer relationships, commercial instincts, and track record of scaling revenue organizations that this next chapter demands. I'm confident his leadership will help us move faster and capture the opportunity in front of us."

Simon steps into the role following a period in which CFO Matthew Novick served as interim CRO. "Dave is the right person to lead this organization forward," said Novick. "We've built strong momentum on the revenue side, and his experience makes him the right leader to carry it further."

TripleLift's executive leadership team. With Simon's appointment, TripleLift's executive leadership team now comprises:

Dave Helmreich - Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dave Simon - Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Abby Hamilton - Chief People Officer (CPO)

Matthew Novick - Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Rob Deichert - Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Scott Fletcher - General Counsel

Timothy Jasionowski - Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO)

Benjamin Felix - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Dave Simon's mandate. Simon's appointment follows the launch of TL Spark, TripleLift's coordinated intelligence layer. As advertisers seek unified ways to drive performance across retail media, connected TV (CTV), and the open internet, Dave Simon's mandate as CRO is to deepen customer partnerships, grow revenue, and create higher yield for publishers.

About Dave Simon. Dave Simon brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling commercial organizations in digital advertising. Most recently, Simon served as Chief Revenue Officer and President of Marketplace at Verve, where he led the company's global Marketplace organization. Before Verve, Simon was General Manager of Streaming at Moloco, where he expanded Moloco's AI-powered advertising business across connected TV and streaming. Earlier in his career, Simon held leadership roles at Jounce Media, Turn, and AOL, partnering with leading brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies.

"TripleLift has built something rare - a talented team, a strong product, and a bold vision for the future of advertising," said Dave Simon, Chief Revenue Officer of TripleLift. "I'm energized by the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to partnering with our customers and teams to accelerate what comes next."

With the appointment of Dave Simon as Chief Revenue Officer, TripleLift is accelerating its next phase of growth - helping advertisers and publishers move faster from signal to action and turn fragmented workflows into measurable business impact.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables advertisers to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TripleLift