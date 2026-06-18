TripleLift Brings Agentic Intelligence to Cannes as Advertising Moves from Delivery to Impact

New research, TL Spark, and TL Direct showcase TripleLift's strategy to orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into measurable outcomes across the open internet, retail media, and CTV.

CANNES, France, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by agentic intelligence, today announced its presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, arriving with a clear point of view on where digital advertising is headed next: the industry does not need more point solutions. It needs orchestration.

Throughout the week, TripleLift's leadership team will meet with advertisers, agencies, publishers, platforms, and partners to discuss the company's reinvention around one central thesis: creative, supply, audience, measurement, and intelligence cannot keep operating as disconnected parts of the media plan. When they are orchestrated together, advertising performs better.

That belief is now showing up in the company's platform, product roadmap, and market narrative.

At Cannes, TripleLift will showcase TL Spark, its agentic intelligence layer; TL Direct, its new self-serve platform for curated media activation; and new research that exposes why modern curation, despite its promise, is still falling short for many buyers.

"Advertising has spent the last decade optimizing delivery," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "But delivery is not enough anymore. Brands need impact. Publishers need stronger monetization. Buyers need more transparency, better workflows, and proof that their investment is working. Cannes is the right moment to say clearly: the next era of advertising will be defined by orchestration."

TL Spark: The Intelligence Layer Behind the Creative SSP

Launched in April, TL Spark is TripleLift's coordinated intelligence layer, built to unify supply, creative, audiences, measurement, and optimization into one connected system.

Unlike tools that automate a single workflow or optimize one campaign variable in isolation, TL Spark is designed to coordinate across the full transaction. It interprets campaign goals, connects the right supply and audience signals, supports creative decisioning, and feeds measurement back into optimization.

Today, TL Spark augments human traders, planners, and sellers. Over time, it lays the foundation for a more agentic model of media execution, where systems can coordinate decisions across the value chain with greater speed, precision, and accountability.

TL Direct: Self-Serve Curation Built for the Agentic Future

Announced earlier this month, TL Direct gives buyers, sellers, and curators a faster way to build and activate curated media strategies across web, mobile, and CTV.

Deals that once required manual back-and-forth can now be created and launched in minutes. Users can access TripleLift's proprietary behavioral and contextual segments, 5,000+ direct publisher relationships, premium audience and measurement partners, and high-impact creative formats through a unified platform.

TL Direct supports UI, API, and MCP-based access, making it both a practical self-serve tool for today and a bridge to agent-led activation tomorrow.

New Research: The Curation Gap

TripleLift is also bringing new research to Cannes with the release of "The Gap in Modern Curation: Connecting Impact and Orchestration."

Based on a study of 223 advertisers across the U.S. and U.K., the report identifies the barriers preventing curation from reaching its full potential, including lack of fee transparency, underperforming deals, fragmented creative and media workflows, and confusion around the role of AI and agentic intelligence in campaign optimization.

The findings point to a larger industry reality: curation cannot simply mean packaging inventory differently. To drive impact, curation needs to connect audience strategy, supply quality, creative experience, measurement, and optimization into one coordinated system.

That is the opportunity TripleLift is building toward.

TripleLift at Cannes

TripleLift's leadership team, including CEO Dave Helmreich, COO Rob Deichert, CPTO Timothy Jasionowski, and CMO Ben Felix, will be on the ground throughout the week. The company will participate in programming with The Female Quotient and host private meetings at the TripleLift Apartment, located on the 7th floor of the Mondrian Hotel at 45 Bd de la Croisette.

The team will be available for conversations on TL Spark, TL Direct, curation, AI, creative innovation, publisher strategy, and the future of programmatic advertising.

For advertisers and publishers navigating a more complex market, TripleLift's Cannes message is direct: attention alone no longer wins. Impact is the standard. And impact has to be designed.

Request a meeting with TripleLift at Cannes.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT