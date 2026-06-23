TripleLift CTV Campaigns Deliver Up to 26x Industry Benchmarks, Proving the Power of Non-Standard Formats

Analysis from real-world campaigns finds Pause Ads, Social to CTV, and Product Spotlight formats consistently outperform traditional TV spots performance

CANNES, France, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced new results from a series of recent connected TV (CTV) campaigns that demonstrate what becomes possible when brands move beyond the standard spot. Across three distinct verticals - CPG, hospitality, and food & beverage, and three different ad formats - Pause Ads, Social to CTV and Product Spotlight, the outcomes consistently exceeded industry benchmarks - in some cases by multiples.

Underpinning these campaigns is proprietary eye-tracking research TripleLift conducted on Pause Ads - a non-standard CTV format delivered when a viewer pauses their content. The study simulated real content pauses within live programming and measured both visual engagement and brand perception through follow-up surveys.

The data confirms that Pause Ads command exceptional viewer attention:

100% of viewers saw the pause ad, for an average of 24 seconds

of viewers saw the pause ad, for an average of 24 seconds 98% message recall

message recall 74% brand logo recall

brand logo recall 91% aided brand recall and message association

aided brand recall and message association 69% of viewers found pause ads informative

of viewers found pause ads informative 68% considered them distinct from typical CTV ads

CAMPAIGN RESULTS: THREE INDUSTRIES, THREE FORMATS

The following campaigns show how TripleLift's non-standard CTV formats perform in market across different categories and objectives - from full-funnel brand building to retail conversion - and with creative built in formats ranging from pause ad placements to social video repurposing.

"The results show what's possible when creative catches up to the streaming environment", said Rob Deichert, COO at TripleLift. "Brands that lean into purpose-built CTV formats aren't just seeing incremental improvement - they're seeing outcomes that are genuinely transformative for their business."

Full-Funnel Impact: How a Global Brewing Brand Combined CTV Spots and Pause Ads to Drive Recommendation and Purchase Intent

A global brewing company, working with agency partner Dentsu, set out to build brand salience and incentivize competitors' customers to switch. The brand's message centered on the role of their product in authentic, offline social moments: putting down your phone and connecting in real life.

TripleLift helped the brand go beyond the standard CTV spot by layering Pause Ads alongside Online Video and traditional CTV placements. The combination turned routine ad breaks into sustained brand interactions, extending the campaign's presence into the moments when viewers were most receptive.

Results (third-party verified by Cint):

11× above industry norms for brand awareness when Online Video and CTV Pause Ads ran together

+13ppts lift in brand recommendation (CTV Spots + Pause Ads combined)

+7ppts lift in purchase intent

From Social Feed to Living Room Screen: Steakhouse Drives 26× Industry Benchmark in Brand Favorability

A popular US steakhouse chain wanted to promote a limited time offer and boost audience engagement but faced a common challenge: existing creative assets built for social weren't designed for the big screen. Working with a media agency and TripleLift, the brand repurposed what it already had: a :15 social video, logo, product image, copy, and a destination URL converted into a QR code.

TripleLift's Social to CTV format adapted these assets into a custom CTV unit optimized for the living room environment, allowing the brand to extend its social campaign into premium streaming inventory without producing new video creative.

Results:

+6.3% total brand favorability lift - 26× the industry benchmark

total brand favorability lift - 26× the industry benchmark +6.9% favorability lift among patrons of rival restaurants, demonstrating effective conquesting

favorability lift among patrons of rival restaurants, demonstrating effective conquesting +11.5% purchase intent lift among rare diners - the campaign's highest-value audience

New Product, Maximum Attention: How a Premium Frozen Food Brand Used Product Spotlight CTV to Win New Shoppers

To launch a new product at a popular US retailer, a premium frozen dumpling brand partnered with agency Competitive Edge and Mogl to reach households seeking quick dinner solutions. Standard CTV spots alone couldn't deliver the product-forward, retailer-specific message the brand needed. TripleLift's Product Spotlight CTV unit was purpose-built for exactly this challenge: featuring the product, tagline, and retail destination within a high-impact creative served against a custom millennial site list.

Eye-tracking validated the unit's creative strength before the campaign launched, confirming 100% viewer attention and 94% fixation on the product itself.

Results:

116% ROAS among competitive dumpling buyers

100% New to brand acquisition

7MM unique households reached

These campaign results reflect a broader shift in what CTV advertising can deliver when creative is designed for the streaming environment rather than retrofitted from linear TV. Despite the difference in categories and formats, the common thread is consistent: brands that move beyond the standard spot see meaningfully stronger outcomes at every stage of the funnel. For TripleLift, these campaigns are proof that the infrastructure now exists to make that shift at scale.

Join TripleLift on the Croisette at Cannes (June 22 - 25) to learn more about our CTV offerings and capabilities. To discover what we have in store or to request a meeting, visit https://tripleliftevents.com/cannes-2026.

The full case studies are available at triplelift.com/resources.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT