TripleLift Expands Chicago Presence with New Office at Iconic Civic Opera Building

New space at 20 N Wacker reinforces the company's commitment to clients, partners and continued growth

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, its agentic intelligence layer, today announced that it has opened a new office in Chicago located at 20 N Wacker Drive within the iconic Civic Opera Building. The new space, available to employees from June 1, further strengthens TripleLift's presence in one of the country's most important advertising and media hubs.

"Chicago is an important market for TripleLift, and this new office represents our continued commitment to our clients, partners, and employees who make this region so valuable to our business," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "As we continue to outpace the broader industry, investing in a collaborative space better supports our teams and deepens relationships with our important local partners."

Situated in the heart of Chicago's Loop, the office offers a premier environment for employees, clients, and partners, complete with sweeping city and river views and modern workspaces designed to support innovation and connection. The expansion reflects TripleLift's continued business momentum and long-term investment in the Chicago market, where many of the company's clients, agency partners and employees are based.

The new office will serve as a central hub for strategy sessions, client meetings, and team engagement, providing a dedicated space for TripleLift employees and local partners to connect and do their best work together. The move further underscores the company's broader growth trajectory as the company continues expanding its capabilities and strengthening its position across the digital advertising ecosystem.

TripleLift maintains six global offices, has an international network of over 5,000 publishers and serves ads in over 195 countries around the world. In the Chicago area, the company has already established a strong client and partner portfolio that consists of some of the largest and most recognised brands, publishers and agencies.

To learn more about TripleLift, visit www.triplelift.com.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT