TripleLift's Offsite Retail Media Delivers Proven Results Across Industries, Driving New Customer Growth and Measurable ROI for Global Brands

A wave of new case studies spanning beauty, toys, food & beverage, home & living and financial services showcases the breadth and performance of TripleLift's offsite retail media offering

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced a series of retail media success stories that demonstrate the power of its offsite retail media capabilities. Spanning five distinct categories - beauty, toys, food & beverage, home & living, and financial services - the results underscore a consistent theme: TripleLift's offsite solutions are helping brands find new customers, drive incremental sales, and outperform traditional retail media benchmarks at scale.

As advertisers increasingly look beyond the retail homepage to reach consumers across the open internet, TripleLift is emerging as a critical partner, offering premium curated inventory, intelligent audience data, and creative technology that connects retail signals to real-world outcomes.

"Offsite retail media is no longer a supplemental tactic, it is a core growth engine for brands that want to meet consumers where they are across the open internet," said Taylor Stewart, VP Growth & Emerging Channels at TripleLift. "What we're seeing from advertisers in various industries is that the combination of retail audience intelligence and premium supply creates a genuinely differentiated outcome. These results are a proof point that the opportunity in offsite retail media is enormous, and we're only just beginning to tap its potential."

Proven Performance Across Every Category

Beauty: KIKO Milano & Tambo - Redefining Offsite with Premium Supply



KIKO Milano, a global beauty brand, partnered with Tambo to solve a challenge familiar to many beauty advertisers: how to drive high-intent, new-to-brand traffic off Amazon without relying on inflexible pre-built publisher packages. TripleLift delivered instream video across a curated set of premium beauty and lifestyle publishers, including Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, and Good Housekeeping, applying supply-side optimization to shift spend toward placements delivering stronger engagement.

Against Amazon Publisher Direct benchmarks, the campaign delivered 11x higher ROAS, 79% lower eCPMs, and 121% higher incremental reach. TripleLift accounted for 10% of Deals page visits with higher new-to-brand purchase rates, demonstrating that selective supply and placement-level optimization can dramatically outperform broad network buys.

Toys: Leading Manufacturer & Flywheel - Reaching Untapped Audiences



A popular toy manufacturer, working through commerce partner Flywheel, turned to TripleLift to unlock new-to-brand audiences beyond the reach of Amazon O&O. Using TripleLift's premium curated deal inventory with Display and Online Video formats, the campaign drove shoppers directly to the brand's landing page while running in parallel with Amazon's owned-and-operated inventory.

The results were compelling: a 46% increase in new-to-business traffic, 99% incremental reach, and a combined purchase rate of 3.80% when TripleLift and Amazon O&O ran together, an 81% uplift compared to Amazon alone. TripleLift's CPM came in 279% more efficient than Amazon O&O, making the case for offsite as a powerful efficiency driver.

Food & Snacking: LU & Publicis Media - Precision Audiences, Efficient Conversions



LU, the iconic French biscuit brand, partnered with Publicis Media to identify and reach consumers with a high propensity to purchase within the sweet snacking category. The team activated TripleLift Audiences, which combines interest signals and behavioral data through custom programmatic deals, enabling seamless integration of creative assets into premium display formats at the right moment and in the most relevant placements.

TripleLift delivered 13% better CPC than the campaign benchmark, a click-through rate of 0.08% against a 0.06% goal, and a CPM 33% more efficient than the campaign average - with no additional data costs. The strong results have led to an ongoing partnership between Publicis Media and TripleLift.

Home & Living: Leading German Brand & ameo Mindgruve Increase Prime Day Performance

During Amazon Prime Day - one of the most competitive moments in the retail calendar - a leading German home and living brand, working with agency ameo Mindgruve, sought to cut through the noise and drive new customer acquisition at scale. The team partnered with TripleLift to launch a conversion-driven campaign using the Amazon Display format, leveraging TripleLift's creative technology and Amazon partnership to transform brand assets into high-performing ad placements.

The campaign delivered a 1.87x increase in ROAS against benchmark, a CTR 73% higher than the goal, and 1-in-2 sales coming from first-time buyers, demonstrating TripleLift's ability to drive meaningful new customer acquisition even within the competitive Prime Day environment. Based on the results, the brand has continued an evergreen activation with TripleLift.

Financial Services: Expanding Reach Beyond Retail for Non-Endemic Advertisers

TripleLift's retail media impact extends well beyond traditional retail categories. For financial services brands and other non-endemic advertisers activating on Amazon DSP, TripleLift's creative solutions and premium publisher relationships are unlocking meaningful performance gains. Financial services brands amplify their key customer segments by combining targeted supply with TripleLift Audiences, including first-party data like lookalikes and AMC audiences. By doing so, they can extend their reach beyond Amazon's owned-and-operated inventory and onto the open web, connecting with consumers in highly engaged, premium environments.

The approach is resonating with buyers: TripleLift has seen deals investment on Amazon DSP grow by more than 50% quarter over quarter among this segment, driven by consistent performance against CPA, CPC, and cost efficiency goals. Campaigns have delivered a 50% improvement in CTR, a 35% improvement in CPA, and a 15% improvement in overall efficiency, demonstrating that offsite retail media is a powerful lever for non-endemic advertisers seeking scale, precision, and measurable outcomes.

These five case studies collectively reflect a broader trend: as retail media matures, brands and agencies are looking beyond on-site placements to unlock incremental reach and drive performance across the consumer journey. TripleLift's offsite retail media capabilities, combining curated premium supply, retail-powered audience data, and adaptive creative technology, are enabling advertisers across every category to achieve measurable results at scale.

Join TripleLift on the Croisette at Cannes (June 22 - 25) to learn more about our retail media offerings and capabilities. To learn more about what we have in store or to request a meeting, visit https://tripleliftevents.com/cannes-2026.

The full case studies are available at triplelift.com/resources.

About TripleLift



TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT