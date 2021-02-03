Triplemint Expands to Westchester, Welcomes Berkowitz Marrone Team as Founding Agents

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triplemint is proud to announce its expansion into Westchester alongside founding agents, the Berkowitz Marrone Team. The group, led by Owen Berkowitz and Carol Marrone, bring nearly six decades of collective experience in the Westchester region.

Berkowitz and Marrone served as founding members of Douglas Elliman Westchester, where they were the top agent team. They received the Pinnacle Award, given to Elliman's top 2% of agents company-wide, each year since 2016. In 2020, the team closed $60 million in sales volume and were recognized on the Real Trends The Thousand list.

"Owen and I are so grateful for the success we saw during our time at Elliman," Marrone said. "We're so excited to take the next step, leading the team and shaping Triplemint from River to Sound. Westchester is our home, and we can't wait to create a better real estate experience for our neighbors."

Westchester marks Triplemint's third expansion -- the firm moved into New Jersey in Summer 2019, and the Hamptons in Summer 2020. Tapping into their Westchester expertise, the five-person team, including Susan Reddy, Michael Taraboulos and Matthew Marrone, will serve as cultural pillars and launch partners in the region.

"This move speaks to our entrepreneurial spirit," said Berkowitz. "Westchester has begun to realize a new generation and energy, so joining the Triplemint team presents us with a unique opportunity to marry exceptional data analytics with a robust and nimble marketing platform, which supports our team's hyper-focused approach to stay ahead of the curve."

"Since the start, Triplemint's expansion strategy has been about quality over quantity, launching with a people-first focus, rather than market-first," said David Walker, co-founder and CEO of Triplemint. "Westchester has always been a key market for us, but we undoubtedly found the right launch partners in The Berkowitz Marrone Team. We can't wait to grow side by side with such wonderful human beings and the region's utmost real estate professionals."

Triplemint combines proprietary data and unparalleled end-to-end service to provide a smarter, more successful consumer real estate experience. Founded in 2013 by Yale classmates David Walker and Philip Lang. Triplemint is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.triplemint.com.

