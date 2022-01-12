Tripleseat Announces Integration with Business Texting Platform Kenect

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced an integration with business texting platform Kenect .

This integration will allow Tripleseat customers to use Kenect's world-class texting platform to communicate with their customers, generate more leads, collect payments, capture more Google reviews, and even conduct live video chats, all via texting.

"Text messaging is an important tool for hospitality marketing, and Kenect is the perfect fit for Tripleseat customers. This integration will help our customers keep on top of every detail when managing events, catering, and hotel bookings," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

Once linked, customers' Tripleseat and Kenect accounts will share contact lists –— updated in real-time — as well as text messages sent to contacts. Tripleseat customers can also set up their accounts to send text messages via Kenect that are triggered by actions taken in the Tripleseat platform.

"Kenect is thrilled about this integration with Tripleseat. This integration will seamlessly allow businesses to send and receive text messages from their business' number, and collect payments, leads, and reviews via texting. This is a game-changer for the industry. And we're so excited to be partners with a great company like Tripleseat," said Shaun Sorensen, Kenect CEO.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About Kenect

Kenect is a business texting platform designed to help you grow your business and improve communication with your customers. Kenect allows you to generate more leads, get more online reviews, collect payments, communicate better with customers, and even conduct video chats, all via texting from your main business phone number. Your customers want to text you. Let them.

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat