Tripleseat Announces Strategic Acquisition of Attendease for Unparalleled Event Management Solutions

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading innovator in cloud-based event management software for the hospitality industry, proudly announces today the strategic acquisition of Attendease , a world-class meeting and event software for enterprise and corporate event planners.

The acquisition is a natural fit. It combines two separate ecosystems, social and corporate event planners and event managers at restaurants and hotels. The sales and event management platform of Tripleseat and the Attendease event planner application come together for a frictionless planning process, further entrenching Tripleseat as the powerhouse in end-to-end event management solutions. The combined company will operate under the Tripleseat brand and will be managed by Jonathan Morse, Tripleseat co-founder and CEO.

"With this acquisition, we will expand our offerings with specialized and flexible event planning and management tools - for social and corporate event planners. Tripleseat will now be the one-stop shop for people to locate the perfect venue and manage and market their event," Morse said in a statement. "Attendease provides functionality that empowers planners with dynamic features such as event registration, ticketing, VIP and speaker management, website building, and data-driven reporting that will integrate with Tripleseat's sales and event management platform."

The Tripleseat acquisition of Attendease is a game-changer for restaurants and hotels. It provides a one-of-a-kind integration to event planners looking to book an event at their venue. In addition, event planners will now have a seamless and easy experience finding, booking, and planning their weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, or tradeshows.

Tripleseat will always continue providing award-winning customer support for existing and new customers. As the event industry continues to evolve, Tripleseat remains committed to delivering innovative solutions to empower event professionals with the tools to thrive.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Yerid

Vice President of Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat