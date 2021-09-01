Tripleseat Announces Tickets for EventCamp Now Available

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced today that tickets for EventCamp , their fourth-annual conference for restaurant and hotel sales and event professionals, are available now.

EventCamp

As the only conference of its kind, EventCamp gathers sales and event professionals to discuss the thriving areas of private dining and events for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. Educational sessions from industry leaders and subject matter experts offer attendees the exclusive opportunity to learn about innovations that help them to increase sales, stay on top of trends, work smarter using technology and data, and grow their businesses.

EventCamp will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Zuma in New York City. Sessions will cover topics on how the hospitality and events industry has changed since COVID, how to sell your venue to event clients, tips on creating a memorable event experience, marketing, and more. EventCamp speakers include Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance; Shira Spiewak, Founder of Dandy Life; Marisa Colangelo, Director of Private Events at Zuma; Jessika Phillips, Founder of NOW Marketing Group; and Christine Gritmon, Founder of Christine Gritmon Inc.

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks; visit the EventCamp website for the latest information.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our fourth EventCamp," stated Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "This event is a great opportunity for Tripleseat to engage an entire community of sales and event professionals to network and share best practices during a time where the hospitality industry is ramping up for business after a difficult year of pandemic restrictions. Every year the entire team looks forward to hearing from our speaker's industry expertise, and we are eager to announce the incredible lineup we have in store for this coming year."

For more information on this year's events and to register, please visit: tripleseateventcamp.com .

About Tripleseat - restaurant

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

