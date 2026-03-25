Tripleseat Appoints Alex Hails as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned product leader to guide next phase of innovation in event management solutions

CONCORD, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event-sales and management platform serving restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced the appointment of Alex Hails as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Hails will oversee Tripleseat's product strategy and design, with a focus on advancing practical AI capabilities that help hospitality teams respond faster, book more events, and run them more efficiently.

"Alex brings a rare combination of product vision and real-world hospitality experience that will strengthen our next-generation events management platform," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "He spent nearly a decade working in restaurants before transitioning into technology development, giving him a deep, operator-first understanding of the challenges our customers face every day. That perspective, paired with his success leading high-impact product teams, will be invaluable as we continue building tools that make event teams faster, smarter, and more efficient. Alex will help us bring AI into the Tripleseat platform in a way that is practical for our customers and meaningful for revenue growth."

Hails joins Tripleseat from Dutchie, the leading cannabis technology platform, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product & Design and led the expansion of the company's vertical SaaS offering into a multi-product platform, more than doubling the size of the business. Previously, he spent six years at Toast, joining as a founding member of Toast Capital and scaling its embedded fintech products across lending, payments, and banking, helping grow the brand into a multi-billion-dollar public company.

As Chief Product Officer, Hails will partner closely with Tripleseat's executive team to accelerate product innovation, improve the user experience, and advance AI-powered capabilities across lead management, event workflows, and customer decision-making.

"I'm thrilled to join Tripleseat and an incredible team that is so deeply passionate about hospitality and event management," said Hails. "As the category leader in event sales and management, Tripleseat has a unique foundation to unlock meaningful AI innovations that will help operators focus on the guest experience and build more successful businesses. My focus will be on listening to our customers and accelerating innovation that makes events more profitable, efficient, and meaningful for both venues and their guests."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leader in Event Management for Venues, providing software built by hospitality professionals to support event teams. Trusted by over 19,000 venues, Tripleseat helps streamline operations, reduce complexity, and turn pressure into profit. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com

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SOURCE Tripleseat