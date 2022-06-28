Tripleseat Captures and Delivers $5 Billion in Group Event Leads to Its Hotel and Restaurant Customers

Over 400,000 inquiries for meetings and events delivered in the first half of 2022

CONCORD, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based group sales, and catering software for hotels and restaurants that enables sales teams to increase sales and streamline the booking and planning process, reveals data showcasing the growing demand for live events.

Event Momentum Continues

2021 was a record year for social and corporate events and the momentum continues to grow in 2022. Over the last six months, the 15,000+ venues on the Tripleseat platform have experienced a high volume of inquiries for events and meetings. On average, Tripleseat has delivered 25,000 leads per day with an average value of over $10,000 per booking.

"The demand for group meetings and events, large and small, is back," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Social events, weddings, and birthday parties lead the way but corporate demand is starting to come back stronger than ever as more and more companies adopt a hybrid office model and are looking for offsite locations to host their meetings and events."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/ .

