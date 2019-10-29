Tripleseat Drives Event Leads with VENUES by Tripleseat Event Spaces Website

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for hotels, restaurants, and unique venues, today announces the latest features to its VENUES by Tripleseat website. VENUES brings a new competitive advantage to Tripleseat customers by providing the most user-friendly experience to thousands of corporate event planners and people searching for a venue to host their next event.

VENUES is among one of the most popular destinations for people looking for a venue to host an event and the new updates make it both easier and faster for event planners to find exactly what they're looking for. Some of the new features to VENUES include:

Top event destinations: Includes top cities with the greatest number of listings in the largest markets

Stunning visuals of the event space and detailed listings: Find all venue details, from basic information to amenities and cuisine type, directly on the venue listing

Intelligent Search: Find the perfect venue for your event by searching on the criteria that matter the most

Custom blog posting: Write and post your own blog posts directly from VENUES to increase traffic to your listing.

"We're super excited about the new features of the VENUES website. Our goal is to drive leads to our customers with no fees or commissions and these updates will only increase our great performance with VENUES," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "As the holiday season starts to ramp up, we found this to be the perfect time to introduce new features that will continue to increase sales for our customers."

Customers of Tripleseat have the ability to be a part of the VENUES directory by creating a free venue listing and have the option to purchase sponsored listings packages. By purchasing either the Premium Listings or the Premium Plus Listings, venues will receive benefits over other competitors, pushing their listing to the top of a search for venues like their own.

If you would like to learn more about VENUES sponsored listings, please visit here .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 8 million events and captured $18 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

