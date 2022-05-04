Tripleseat Expands OpenTable Integration, Simplifying Event Booking Management

Partnership allows customers to manage leads and bookings for private events and reservations in one dashboard

CONCORD, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced an enhanced integration with OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc.

As dining continues to experience a renaissance and many are gathering for in-person events to make up for missed celebrations, restaurants are relying on tools like Tripleseat and OpenTable to manage their bookings. The extended partnership will allow event managers to seamlessly share event details with front-of-house staff to streamline the event booking process, eliminate manual data entry errors, keep the floor space flexible, and provide a more cohesive guest experience.

"Our partnership with OpenTable began more than three years ago, by simplifying the private dining leads process. Now our customers will enjoy a complete overview of their private events and regular reservations in one dashboard," Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

For more information, visit Tripleseat.com/partners/opentable.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc., connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat