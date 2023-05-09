Tripleseat Introduces Artificial Intelligence to Events for the Restaurant Industry

Tripleseat's new AI tool enables restaurants to enhance and improve their online event business

CONCORD, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence tools are spreading to every industry, including the hospitality industry, and Tripleseat is putting this technology into the hands of restaurants and hotels that provide catering and events.

Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hqotels, and unique venues, announced the launch of ChatGPT artificial intelligence to enable venues to enhance their online presence with EventUp and food and beverage sales with Tripleseat's direct event booking and reservation platform TripleseatDirect .

Integrated into the text editor in Tripleseat's EventUp and enabled on TripleseatDirect forms, venues can receive AI powered by ChatGPT recommendations for updating their venue and room descriptions to better appeal to guests, boosting Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and adding creative event details to attract more planners on EventUp and TripleseatDirect. This not only improves the overall guest experience but also helps venues attract more business.

"At Tripleseat, we believe that incorporating cutting-edge technology into our platform is key to driving success for our customers in the ever-evolving hospitality industry," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "With the launch of ChatGPT features, we're excited to offer our customers access to the latest in artificial intelligence, providing them with personalized recommendations to enhance their venue listings and ultimately attract more business. We're proud to be at the forefront of this technology and look forward to continuing to innovate and provide top-notch solutions for our customers."

For more information about Tripleseat's artificial intelligence features, visit our website .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. EventUp powered by Tripleseat allows event planners to browse thousands of venues to book the perfect place for their event. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

