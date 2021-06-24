Tripleseat Launches TripleseatDirect, the First of Its Kind Omni-Channel Direct Event Booking Platform

CONCORD, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has launched a new direct booking platform that will revolutionize the way restaurants, hotels, and unique venues grow their on and off-premise event business.

TripleseatDirect is an omnichannel, direct booking CRM platform that offers various tools and services restaurants, hotels, unique venues, and caterers need to start, run and grow their on- and off-premise business. With TripleseatDirect consumers can now book, plan, and pay for on-premise events, off-premise catering, and other experiences directly from a venue's website, social media, and Tripleseat's EventUp.

With TripleseatDirect, consumers can now book, plan, and pay for their event with zero friction or delay. Similar to Tripleseat's sales and event management platform, TripleseatDirect is subscription only and does not charge a commission or fee for bookings or orders.

According to a recent study by AGC Partners on restaurant technology, consumers have radically adjusted how they select and engage and interact with restaurants given the impact of quarantines and work from home mandates. Consumer expectations have changed and operators must now deliver a personalized "Amazon-like" e-commerce experience in an omnichannel fashion. TripleseatDirect delivers on the promise of how consumers now want to interact and book events and catering with restaurants, hotels, and unique venues.

"Off-premise catering and events especially have grown exponentially as a viable way for hospitality businesses to generate new revenue. TripleseatDirect provides venues and caterers of all sizes a simple, commission-free online ordering platform that will help them build their business and increase event and catering revenue and improve profits," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

