Tripleseat Named 2019 SaaS Awards Winner for Catering or Hospitality

CONCORD, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today announced it has been named the winner in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in the Best SaaS Products for Catering or Hospitality category.

Tripleseat

Tripleseat helps planners find an event venue and book and manage the process. Its features handle capturing leads, converting leads to bookings, creating contracts and proposals, handling online payments, and generating custom sales and financial reports. Its team of hospitality experts works to solve the everyday issues event sales managers face, and create a streamlined planning and management process.

The Software-as-a-Service Awards celebrate excellence in cloud-based software solutions, accepting entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA.

Categories for the 2019 awards program include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, Best Data-Driven SaaS Product and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product. New vertical-specific categories include Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality.

Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat said: "It is a great honor for Tripleseat to win in the category of Best SaaS Product for Catering or Hospitality against such a high standard of competition, demonstrating our clear dedication to talent, innovation and success. Our platform is very easy to use and designed with the restaurant industry in mind, enabling users to book more events with less effort while still ensuring that every event booked online is afforded the same level of hospitality and attention to detail as any other reservation. We look forward to continuing to improve and ensuring our customers' events are successful."

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "Another year, another shortlist giving our judges a Herculean challenge. With so many potential winners for each category, we hope our choices showcase the thrilling diversity of today's SaaS offerings - from established incumbents to disruptive start-ups, across the entire globe. For any organization which missed out on the 2019 SaaS Awards, there is now a pressing October deadline for the 2019-20 Cloud Awards recognition platform."

Currently, Tripleseat works with 63,000 event sales managers in more than 5,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues across the nation. As a leader in new features development, Tripleseat is the first platform to integrate online payments, e-signatures and reporting into its web-based sales and event management tool, as well as the first to build email features into its app and provide customers with the ability to capture leads via their website or social channels. Tripleseat also offers 22 partnerships to customers in categories such as credit cards, customer engagement, display systems, floor plans, integrations, lead generation, marketing, property management systems for hotels, point of sale/back office, reservations, and surveys, with more partners to introduce throughout 2019.

To learn more about Tripleseat, please visit www.tripleseat.com

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, as well as a Stevie Award winner for Best Company for Hospitality and a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

