Tripleseat Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is No. 1442 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Tripleseat

"We are proud to appear among these prestigious companies on the Inc 5000 list, and to experience growth during a year that has been a challenge for just about every industry, " said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Tripleseat is committed to offering and the best tools to capture leads, convert them to bookings, and manage events and catering for the restaurants, hotels, and venues, and we will continue to innovate our software to adapt for the changing needs of the hospitality industry."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]



SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com

