Tripleseat Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Fourth Time

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition underscores Tripleseat's continued growth, innovation, and dedication to revolutionizing the hospitality industry.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brand names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This list has again acknowledged Tripleseat's outstanding performance and sustained success. The achievement places Tripleseat in an elite group of companies, consistently demonstrating remarkable expansion, economic influence, and visionary leadership.

Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat, expressed his pride and gratitude for the company's continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is a testament to the incredible team at Tripleseat and the unwavering commitment we have to our customers," Morse stated. "Our mission to provide best-in-class event sales and catering management software to restaurants, hotels, and unique venues has driven us to innovate and exceed expectations year after year. We are dedicated to empowering our partners in the hospitality industry to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23, 2023.

About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues daily, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, visit www.tripleseat.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Yerid
Vice President of Marketing
978-614-0490
[email protected] 

