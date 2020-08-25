Tripleseat Relaunches EventUp, the Platform for Discovering & Booking Unique Venues Nationwide

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced the relaunch of venue discovery and booking platform EventUp . Previously operated by Gather, the site joins the Tripleseat Booking Network following the merger of Tripleseat and Gather Technologies.

In complement to the existing VENUES by Tripleseat platform, EventUp is aimed at connecting anyone planning an event — not just professional planners — with restaurants and unique venues. Through EventUp, people can search for restaurants, aquariums, yachts, art galleries, estates, bowling alleys, breweries, and even a soccer stadium, located throughout the United States. Additional capabilities include the ability to read reviews from Facebook and Yelp, find floor plans, ask questions, and generate a request or proposal, quickly and from one convenient resource.

Lead generation is critical to driving business for venues, and EventUp provides the opportunity to reach more potential group business. Venues can leverage EventUp's ability to grow organic traffic from their listing on the site, or they can invest in premium services that boost visibility and drive more leads through bespoke, curated listings.

"Our conversations with customers all over the country have left us incredibly optimistic about the resurgence of the event and catering business as more regions get COVID-19 under control," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse. "As we head into the holiday season, EventUp provides a simple and effective platform on which planners and venues can connect and communicate, safely and virtually, so they can host the perfect event."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

