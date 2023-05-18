Tripleseat Secures 5th Consecutive Year on Boston Business Journal Fast 50 List

Tripleseat, for the fifth time, wins Boston Business Journal Fast 50 with double-digit growth

CONCORD, Mass., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat is thrilled to announce that we have been named to the prestigious Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 list for the fifth year. As the leading sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, we are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

Tripleseat was founded to streamline the booking process for venues, enabling them to host more events, generate greater revenue, and enhance guest satisfaction. Despite significant challenges the hospitality industry faced over the last few years, Tripleseat leveraged its extensive market insight to introduce new features, like TripleseatDirect for large party reservations and direct booking of on and off-premise events, to serve the hospitality market. As a dedicated industry partner, our commitment to our customers and hospitality overall has been a driving force behind our growth.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Massachusetts in this challenging economic climate for tech companies is a reflection of our dedication to providing restaurants and hotels valuable software to help them grow their event business," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.

For the complete list of 2023 Fast 50 companies:

https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2023/03/27/here-are-the-50-fastest-growing-private-companies.html .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is an event and catering management platform used by more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues globally, enabling them to streamline the event booking and planning process and increase revenue. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and deliver $15 Billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Content Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

