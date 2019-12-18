CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more meatless options become popular throughout the hospitality scene, Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today released three popular menu options trending this holiday season as restaurants prepare for dinner parties.

Tripleseat Shares Meatless Menu Options Trending in Restaurants and Unique Venues

According to Tripleseat customers throughout the country, there has been an increase in guests requesting a variety of plant-based or meatless fixings this year, with many new plant-based options being offered. Lime Venue Portfolio recently released research on how event buyers are more inclined to offer plant-based menus as they become more common and popular among guests. Another recent study conducted by the Center for Biological Diversity found that offering earth-friendly catering that focuses on low-carbon, plant-based choices can save wildlife habitat and decrease climate pollution.

Some trends the industry is seeing include:

To Infinity & Beyond...MEATS Menus are accommodating dietary preferences and identities, as well as taking various cultures into consideration, and even creating entire vegan menus Restaurants are serving plant-based burgers, with either Impossible Foods or Beyond Meats JACK of all trades Due to its unusual texture, jackfruit is particularly interesting for creating meat substitutes, typically used for taco dishes Smell something fishy? Weird, you shouldn't… Restaurants across the coast, including seafood restaurants, are accommodating vegans and vegetarians by offering fried avocado or eggplant parm dishes to replace meat and/or fish

"Restaurants and event planners are constantly improving and innovating to provide guests with what they want, and by focusing on greener menus that appease many diets, they're able to appeal to more customers," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder. "We can anticipate more meatless menu trends in 2020 as chefs experiment with additional foods to replace animal products."

If interested in learning more about Tripleseat, please visit: www.tripleseat.com

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Press Contact:

Lauren Carver

Clarity PR for Tripleseat

2035982707

231290@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com

