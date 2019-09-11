Tripleseat Shares Top 13 Hotels Across the U.S. to Host Business Meetings and Corporate Events

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, shares some of the best hotels in the country to host your corporate events.

If a company is looking for a venue to plan a holiday event for clients or indoor gathering to celebrate a successful quarter, hotels can use this as an opportunity to attract corporate clients, especially if their amenities are what companies are looking for. Tripleseat recommends the following hotels located across the United States for a productive meeting or guaranteed good time amongst your co-workers.

New York City:

Arlo Soho : Choose from 10 distinct spaces for your meetings and events. Smaller gatherings will feel at home in the library while any of their three studios, each with a connecting terrace, are a great setting for a business meeting, birthday, or cocktail reception. Large functions (such as corporate events, weddings, or social events) can be hosted in the courtyard or Good Story, the rooftop bar, for a breezy, open-air experience.

Dream New York Downtown : Situated in New York's most exciting destination, on the border of the charming Chelsea neighborhood and thriving Meatpacking District, Dream Downtown pairs chic-cool influences with modern elegance. Hold your event in one of eight spaces, including a library meeting room, a gallery, a guest house, the pool, two lounges, and two private dining rooms.

NoMad NYC : If you need a lot of room for your meeting or corporate event, NoMad has you covered. Located just north of Madison Square Park, the NoMad Hotel offers over 4,000 square feet of unique indoor and outdoor meeting, event, and private dining space in Manhattan . Book one of their five available rooms — two are spacious and multipurpose meeting rooms; there's also a rooftop bar, and a restaurant buyout.

The William Vale : In the heart of Williamsburg , Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhood, The William Vale offers a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Book one of their 16 event spaces: their board and conference rooms, ballroom, foyer, pool, terrace, and park can accommodate just about any type of occasion.

Wythe Hotel : With seven versatile event spaces in their Williamsburg building, with the capability to host intimate dinners for 12 to gala receptions for 350 guests. Their event venues include a screening room, private dining room, main hall and outdoor garden – all offering the distinctive historical details of exposed brick and original wood beams, while delivering the AV and technology requirements for any event.

Down South:

The Durham Hotel : The Durham Hotel is an independent hotel in vibrant downtown Durham, N.C. The restaurant, garden patio and rooftop bar offer one-of-a-kind perspectives of the city and are infused with its energy. There are 13 event spaces at The Durham Hotel, including several rooms set up for business meetings, and other rooms for dining and social events.

The Betsy : A Miami beachfront gem honored by Travel + Leisure as the World's Best, The Betsy anchors the quiet end of iconic Ocean Drive — and has one of the most exciting neighborhoods in America as its backyard. Choose from 12 spaces for your next meeting, event, or social occasion, including three meeting rooms, five outdoor spaces, and four private dining rooms that have their own distinct design and amenities.

Hotel Ella : Located in downtown Austin and within walking distance to the University of Texas campus, Hotel Ella is a stylish boutique hotel housed in the historic Goodall Wooten House, one of Austin's original landmark estates. With 18 event spaces, including three meeting rooms, a cabana-lined pool, and a wrap-around veranda overlooking their front lawn, Hotel Ella features beautifully designed outdoor and indoor spaces perfectly suited for your corporate or social events.

Lorenzo Hotel : Featuring over 10,000 sq.ft. of versatile and creative indoor/outdoor event space, the Lorenzo Hotel offers an amazing backdrop for any meeting or special event, and offers a ballroom, boardroom, an open floor plan room, two idea labs, and more. The venue is just steps away from Dallas' vibrant downtown entertainment district and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

Midwest to West Coast:

The Robey : Housed in the 1929 landmark Art Deco Northwest Tower in the vibrant Wicker Park and Bucktown Chicago neighborhoods and offers beautiful views of downtown Chicago . Hold your meeting or social event in one of their six spaces, including their restaurant, cafe, lounge, cabana club, and rooftop cocktail lounge.

The Ramble Hotel : Head to Denver's River North Art District and take a look at The Ramble Hotel's three private dining rooms that provide 4,700 feet of event space. Their largest room, Vauxhall, includes indoor and outdoor space. There's also an outdoor garden and an indoor room that's perfect for smaller gatherings.

Hotel Figueroa : At this hotel, architectural gems, unexpected finds, and culinary offerings are reimagined within their 10,000 square feet of atmospheric meetings and event space among their six private meeting and dining rooms. From spacious rooms steeped in character and history to charming outdoor spaces backed by the L.A. skyline to sleek secret hideaways, they have just the venue to ensure your next Downtown Los Angeles event is a true showstopper.

"Hotels are expanding their offerings by building or remodeling event spaces that can accommodate corporate events, and other gatherings or celebrations as the search for venues to host company events and meetings is on the rise, with an expected growth of nearly 11% between now and 2026," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Hotels need to act now to keep up with the pace and allows for corporate companies to create memorable experiences that will have them coming back for more."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, as well as a Stevie Award winner for Best Company for Hospitality and a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

