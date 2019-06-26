Tripleseat Shares Top Venues to Celebrate Fourth of July in these Historical Cities

CONCORD, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today these nine recommended venues found in America's oldest restaurants or historic buildings, as well as those that have amazing views of firework displays or have historically creative names throughout New York City, D.C., and Philadelphia.

The East Coast houses some of the nation's most historic venues to wine and dine, especially in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Whether your Independence Day plans are to stay local with a delicious meal surrounded by friends and family, or head out for a drink with a perfect view of the fireworks, Tripleseat suggests the following restaurants, rooftops, and food halls to celebrate America's birthday.

New York City

1. Delmonico's Restaurant : Opened in 1837, this restaurant is one of the oldest in New York City, and prides itself on being "the first fine dining restaurant in the United States. Charles Ranhofer, who became Delmonico's chef in 1862, was the creator of dishes now seen on many menus across the country.

2. Harriet's Rooftop and Lounge : If you're in town for the fireworks, make a plan to head to Harriet's Rooftop and Lounge at the top of Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. You'll get a spectacular view of the display, in addition to the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

3. P.J. Clarke's : This Midtown restaurant started as a saloon in 1884 and got its name from bartender Patrick "Paddy" J. Clarke, who came to New York from Ireland. It was a hotspot during the Prohibition era, serving bathtub gin and bootlegged Scotch. It was a favorite among Frank Sinatra, Buddy Holly, Nat King Cole, and the Kennedy family.

Washington, D.C.

1. 1789 Restaurant & Bar : This restaurant is housed in a Federal period house in the Georgetown neighborhood, and is named for the year that its original site was purchased by Archbishop John Caroll, the founding father of Georgetown University. Admire the antique decor as you dine on American cuisine from a seasonal menu that uses fresh, regional ingredients.

2. Old Ebbitt Grill : The oldest saloon in D.C. opened in 1856 and boasts a long list of political patrons. Old Ebbitt Grill was once part of the Old Ebbitt Hotel, home to President William McKinley lived when he served in Congress. Its regulars also included presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren Harding.

3. Sequoia : If you're looking for the best seat in town for D.C.'s fireworks display, grab a table at Sequoia, with its glass-enclosed dining room and terrace patio offers great views of Washington Harbor, the Potomac River, the Kennedy Center, and the Key Bridge.

Philadelphia

1. The Bourse Marketplace : Originally built in 1891 as the first commodities exchange market in the United States, this space was restored and recently reopened as a food hall with more than 30 food and drink vendors. Grab something to eat and walk directly out to Independence Mall to take part in holiday festivities.

2. City Tap House Logan Square : Celebrate America by choosing from 37 draft beers that are made in the USA at City Tap House. Enjoy a few brews and shared plates, and then walk down Ben Franklin Parkway to get a great view of Philadelphia's fireworks display.

3. Independence Beer Garden : Nothing quite like a beer garden with "independence" in its name that is just steps from the Liberty Bell and Independence National Historical Park. Relax in its 20,000 foot space and check out backyard games, such as cornhole or bocce.

"Since America's birthday is the top beer-drinking holiday, fireworks and freedom aren't the only things being celebrated," said Jonathan Morse, CEO. "Whether planning on barbequing with family and friends in the nearest park, or heading to the nearest rooftop bar to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, we've provided our fellow patriots with our recommended, historical spots to check out for their upcoming Independence Day plans."

If interested in additional venues to celebrate on July 4th, visit https://venues.tripleseat.com/venues .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 3.5 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 event managers use Tripleseat every day to book and plan the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 , and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

6462076187

217067@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com

