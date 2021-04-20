Tripleseat Signs SpringHill Suites Orlando Lake Nona on to its Hotel Sales and Catering Platform

CONCORD, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced today it has signed on SpringHill Suites Orlando Lake Nona to its platform. With Tripleseat's cloud-based and user-friendly platform, the Orlando-based hotel plans to leverage its bookings and events feature in order to ensure guests have a seamless experience.

The SpringHill Suites Orlando Lake Nona is a 153 all-suite hotel that seamlessly blends design and functionality while offering the modern amenities you need to stay refreshed and connected, such as complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi. Guestrooms include air conditioning, with UVC filtration and mobile phone/remote UV sanitizers. Enhanced safety continues in public spaces including UVC lighting, touchless restroom fixtures, and continuous air quality monitoring, a commitment to providing a safe and technologically advanced travel experience.

"As people look to book vacations and 'work from hotel' stays in warmer climates, we are excited to have SpringHill Suites Orlando Lake Nona join Tripleseat," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse, "We look forward to working together to ensure their guests receive an incredible experience and each event is executed seamlessly."

In launching Tripleseat for Hotels, the platform provides an all-in-one solution that makes group sales easier, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently. Tripleseat currently works with a number of hotels across the country, including Sands Hotel & Spa, Wythe Hotel, The Setai Hotel, Miami Beach, among others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and catering management platform used by more than 11,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

