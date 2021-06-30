Tripleseat Signs The Darling Hotel, Adding Another Classic Boutique Hotel to Their All-In-One Platform

CONCORD, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on The Darling Hotel , adding a new great boutique hotel to its all-in-one platform.

"We are so excited about switching to Tripleseat! We are looking forward to all the ways Tripleseat will help us improve our sales process and client experiences, such as better client communication, a streamlined booking process, and just a really user-friendly interface. We have really appreciated the support and training from the Tripleseat team and we're confident that this was a great move for The Darling Hotel," said Jessica Rondon, Sales Manager of The Darling.

The Darling Hotel, a beautifully restored boutique hotel in Visalia, Calif., is located near Sequoia National Park and within easy walking distance of the Visalia Convention Center. The hotel features Art Deco decor and a rooftop restaurant for fine dining.

The Darling Hotel is an easy walk to downtown Visalia with shops, eateries, and entertainment which makes it a perfect destination for families, corporate outings, and groups.

"We're excited to have signed The Darling Hotel. This beautifully restored boutique hotel will be a great addition to the Tripleseat community. We're looking forward to helping them take their group business to the next level with our ability to streamline their leads and communication," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Since launching, Tripleseat provides an all-in-one solution that makes group sales easier, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotels and hotel groups across the country and internationally, including the Standard Hotels International, AHC Hospitality, and The Setai and Betsy Hotels in Miami, among thousands of others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 different countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day while also increasing sales by 30% or more on average. Tripleseat's features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent boutique hotels.

To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com/hotels .

