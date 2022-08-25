Tripleseat Welcomes Savara Hospitality to Its Hotel Customer Portfolio

Upscale boutique hotel collection to use the top cloud-based sales and catering management platform for its properties based in the Mid-Atlantic region.

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Savara Hospitality , adding a collection of upscale boutique hotels to its platform.

Tripleseat

"Up until now, we have managed our sales and leads via shared spreadsheets and various other platforms. As we continue to grow, we decided to look for a way to streamline things, incorporate better record keeping, and ensure we are prepared to succeed. Tripleseat can offer us all that and more," said Vishal Savani, Managing Director for Savara Hospitality.

Savara Hospitality owns, operates, and provides hospitality management and consulting services to hotels, inns, and bed and breakfast properties. They embrace the individuality of each hotel and utilize a customized, hands-on approach to ensuring that each property in its portfolio finds its way to thrive. Savara Hospitality's hotels have earned a reputation for being market leaders. They have received countless accolades from publications such as Forbes, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, and Travel+Leisure.

"We are excited to work with the team from Savara Hospitality and help them streamline their processes to operate more efficiently as they continue to grow their portfolio. Their team has such vast expertise in the hospitality industry, and we are confident that we will be an asset to them and their operations," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and group sales and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

